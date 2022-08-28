Submit a Project Advertise
  5. House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Glass+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Berlin, Germany
  • Design / Construction : Sebastian Kern
  • Design : Martin Tessarz, Jonas Tratz
  • City : Berlin
  • Country : Germany
House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed as a flexible and compact structure that remains suitable for more than one specific use. It is situated on a generous, formerly overgrown lot, preserving a big part of the generous garden. The initial spatial system of the split levels was developed to meet the programmatic requirements of versatile spaces and to fit the project into the site's topography.

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges
House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges
House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Simon Menges

The house for a private client was developed structurally and programmatically to be flexible for uses ranging from a private villa type to a 4-unit house. The spatial system works as a cross-split configuration, each floor plate divides into two elevation levels. 

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Image 12 of 19
Diagram

By rotating each split-level 90° in regard to the one below, the combination of floor and ceiling split creates a variation of four room heights per story. With this, very different gradients of privacy and options of usage are offered. The roof is split-level as well, with a terrace and a generous and densely planted roof garden forming the top of the house.

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Glass
© Simon Menges

A large part of the structural work was realized with semi-precast concrete elements, and thus at low cost and in a time-saving manner. The sustainability aspect of the structure lies in the ability to divide into smaller units and vice versa, welcoming a wide range of change and adaption. 

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges

This leaves the house very flexible for various uses in the future, from occupancy as an open multi-unit house to a house with four divided residential units. The project thus acts as a typological study for a changeable multi-party space and an incubator of change in its semi-urban setting. 

House for 1 to 4 Families / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

FAKT Office
