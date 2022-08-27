Leite Vasconcelos Apartament / Spacegram

+ 15

Apartments • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: Spacegram

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Ricardo Lamy

Lead Architects : Bruno Pereira, Gilberto Pedrosa, Ana Ferrão

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to refurbish a flat of 60 sqm located in Santa Apolónia, Lisbon, for a short rental apartment. The design intent is based on the idea of mass subtraction to generate the different spaces along with the apartment.

At each space transition, we go up one step, with the idea that the further up you go, the more intimate, dark, and cozy you get, starting in the living room with step 0 and finishing in the bedrooms with step +2. To emphasize the transitions, the material choice creates this division between the living area and the bedroom area, making a gradient from alabaster limestone stucco to two tones of sand of the same material.

Given the small footprint, the main goal was to achieve maximum space efficiency, so there are no circulation spaces, you roam from one space to another. To get the most daylight in all the doors are in glass, so most inner spaces get light as well.