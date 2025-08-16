Nómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: Spacegram
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
-
Manufacturers: Reggiani, Artworks, Four Contract, Ian Yurisch, Mattiazzi, Mosa, MtWoods
- Category: Restaurant
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Nómada Chiado is the latest experimental destination to be inducted into Lisbon’s vibrant food scene. Known for their innovative fusion food, Nómada’s restaurant owners approached Spacegram for a second collaboration with a desire to create an experiential and uniquely immersive space. Their brief involved the transformation of a barren, vault-like interior characterised by domed structures into an enveloping, warm and sophisticated dining atmosphere.