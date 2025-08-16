Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram

Nómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, ChairNómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram - Interior Photography, Table, ChairNómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram - Interior Photography, TableNómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram - Interior Photography, Table, ChairNómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Spacegram
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reggiani, Artworks, Four Contract, Ian Yurisch, Mattiazzi, Mosa, MtWoods
Nómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Nómada Chiado is the latest experimental destination to be inducted into Lisbon’s vibrant food scene. Known for their innovative fusion food, Nómada’s restaurant owners approached Spacegram for a second collaboration with a desire to create an experiential and uniquely immersive space. Their brief involved the transformation of a barren, vault-like interior characterised by domed structures into an enveloping, warm and sophisticated dining atmosphere.

About this office
Spacegram
Restaurant
