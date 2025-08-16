Nómada Chiado Restaurant / Spacegram

+ 20

Restaurant • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: Spacegram

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Reggiani Artworks , Four Contract , Ian Yurisch , Mattiazzi , Mosa , MtWoods Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. Nómada Chiado is the latest experimental destination to be inducted into Lisbon’s vibrant food scene. Known for their innovative fusion food, Nómada’s restaurant owners approached Spacegram for a second collaboration with a desire to create an experiential and uniquely immersive space. Their brief involved the transformation of a barren, vault-like interior characterised by domed structures into an enveloping, warm and sophisticated dining atmosphere.