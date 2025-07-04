Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ofício – Tasco Atípico Restaurant / Spacegram

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Spacegram
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lindo Serviço, Spacegram
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to transform a pre-existent 180sqm restaurant with the typical Chiado vaulted interior in a contemporary ‘Tasca’. Tasca is a traditional portuguese restaurant, that serve home-style food, where you eat at the counter or at tables with no cloth towels. It was at ‘tascas’ that most of the conversations started with a glass of wine and a shared plate of a “petisco”, maybe a salad made of a strange part of the pig or even a simple plate of lupines.

Spacegram
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantPortugal
Cite: "Ofício – Tasco Atípico Restaurant / Spacegram" [Ofício – Tasco Atípico / Spacegram] 04 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987900/oficio-tasco-atipico-restaurant-spacegram> ISSN 0719-8884

