Ofício – Tasco Atípico Restaurant / Spacegram

Restaurant • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: Spacegram

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Lindo Serviço , Spacegram

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to transform a pre-existent 180sqm restaurant with the typical Chiado vaulted interior in a contemporary ‘Tasca’. Tasca is a traditional portuguese restaurant, that serve home-style food, where you eat at the counter or at tables with no cloth towels. It was at ‘tascas’ that most of the conversations started with a glass of wine and a shared plate of a “petisco”, maybe a salad made of a strange part of the pig or even a simple plate of lupines.