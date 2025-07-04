Ofício – Tasco Atípico Restaurant / Spacegram

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: Spacegram
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
-
Manufacturers: Lindo Serviço, Spacegram
- Category: Restaurant
- Project Team: Bruno Pereira, Gilberto Pedrosa, Ana Ferrão, Ricardo Nogueira, Micael Pepe
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to transform a pre-existent 180sqm restaurant with the typical Chiado vaulted interior in a contemporary ‘Tasca’. Tasca is a traditional portuguese restaurant, that serve home-style food, where you eat at the counter or at tables with no cloth towels. It was at ‘tascas’ that most of the conversations started with a glass of wine and a shared plate of a “petisco”, maybe a salad made of a strange part of the pig or even a simple plate of lupines.