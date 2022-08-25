Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA

Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Interior Photography, Chair

Healthcare
Chicago, United States
Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point

Text description provided by the architects. Esperanza Health Centers is a community health system whose mission is to promote healthy lifestyles and improve health status through the provision of high-quality care and wellness services. Emphasizing prevention and education provided by a bilingual and culturally diverse staff dedicated to overcoming the barriers faced by underserved communities.

Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point
Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Exterior Photography
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point

Esperanza—meaning hope in Spanish—is living up to its name. Esperanza envisions a world where community residents will be served regardless of immigration status, race/ethnicity, income, or insurance, and will be able to realize their full potential through optimum health. Therefore, this new facility materializes the client’s mission and vision. 

Understanding that health is a combination of physical, mental, and spiritual balance, the new Esperanza Health Center focuses on creating spaces for healing and wholeness. It is the building that this community needs to heal, flourish and feel supported. JGMA designed a fully accessible building that is a contemporary community health center, providing critical services that are currently lacking in this southwest area of Chicago.

Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point
Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point

By teaming up with local specialty care and community-based organizations the new facility will house comprehensive healthcare and utilizes forward-thinking design to attract and unite the surrounding community. Transforming the brownfield site from an unyielding concrete slab into a new clinic with outdoor walking and community garden spaces and a paved vehicular lot. Community interaction is first and foremost in the new building. The ground floor has been designed to liberate the typical definitions of interior and exterior. 

Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point

Blurring the lines between public plaza and lobby and site. The colorful plaza both attracts the community and orients visitors to and through their ultimate destinations. This flowing and open lobby plan, right at the most predominant corner of the site, will become the central and vibrant hub of the facility.  

Esperanza Health Centers / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maria Monteagudo | Focal Point

Project location

Address:Chicago, Illinois, United States

JGMA
