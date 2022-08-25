Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura

Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura

Save
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura

Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenPampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairPampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsPampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pelotas, Brazil
  • Architects: Rmk! Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  416
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Florense, Brignoni, Broilo Aquecimento, Hidrosul, Peres, Prata Esquadrias
  • Lead Architect : Otávio Zanotta Riemke
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Pelotas, in the extreme south of Brazil, Casa Pampa proposes a dialogue between the meeting southern and tropical cultures. The geographical proximity between Rs, Uruguay, and Argentina, the hostile climate, and the pastoral care forge common traces between these locations in the south of South America.

Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr

In a way, the aesthetics of the cold, as elucidated by Vitor Ramil, appear in contrast to the desire to belong to a tropical Brazil.

Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Patio, Deck
© Roberta Gewehr

Thus, the built form proposes opaque volumes, made of stone, concrete, and wood, which act as cores protected from the cold of the winter months. At the same time, glazed areas, protected by balconies in corten steel and wood, allow both the capture of the sun for the cold months, as well as shaded areas for integration with the outside and protection from the excessive heat of the hot months. The vastness of the pampa is expressed in the internal patios that permeate the paths between the intimate area and the social areas.

Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Image 32 of 35
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

The landscaping project consolidates a rural atmosphere: butia palms and Queen's palms, pitanga trees, cherry, and willow trees frame blooming of lilies, gauras, pampa grass, and fire thorns. Straw cane seedlings remind of reeds from low zones. Wide grassy areas and the monolithic strip in burnt cement reinforce the concise language of the project.

Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Image 35 of 35
Sections
Save this picture!
Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rmk! Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura" [Casa Pampa / Rmk! Arquitetura] 25 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987837/pampa-house-rmk-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream