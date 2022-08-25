Pampa House / Rmk! Arquitetura

+ 35

Houses • Pelotas, Brazil Architects: Rmk! Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 416 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Florense Brignoni , Broilo Aquecimento , Hidrosul , Peres , Prata Esquadrias Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Otávio Zanotta Riemke

Co Author : Juliana Frio

Landscape Design : Inflorescéncia

Builder : RF Lucas

City : Pelotas

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Pelotas, in the extreme south of Brazil, Casa Pampa proposes a dialogue between the meeting southern and tropical cultures. The geographical proximity between Rs, Uruguay, and Argentina, the hostile climate, and the pastoral care forge common traces between these locations in the south of South America.

In a way, the aesthetics of the cold, as elucidated by Vitor Ramil, appear in contrast to the desire to belong to a tropical Brazil.

Thus, the built form proposes opaque volumes, made of stone, concrete, and wood, which act as cores protected from the cold of the winter months. At the same time, glazed areas, protected by balconies in corten steel and wood, allow both the capture of the sun for the cold months, as well as shaded areas for integration with the outside and protection from the excessive heat of the hot months. The vastness of the pampa is expressed in the internal patios that permeate the paths between the intimate area and the social areas.

The landscaping project consolidates a rural atmosphere: butia palms and Queen's palms, pitanga trees, cherry, and willow trees frame blooming of lilies, gauras, pampa grass, and fire thorns. Straw cane seedlings remind of reeds from low zones. Wide grassy areas and the monolithic strip in burnt cement reinforce the concise language of the project.