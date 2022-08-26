Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps

Save this picture! Casa Vega del Valle / RXY Studio. Image

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all, according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a particular interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the user's wellbeing, combining colors, sensory experiences, technology, and natural elements that promote health.

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with hygiene and health but above all with the day to day, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses.

Save this picture! Dispensador de jabón y grifo de agua - The Channel System | The Splash Lab. Image

When we focus on bathrooms, it seems that the design is very limited to the conventional materials that abound in the market, however, there is a range of very interesting possibilities when we integrate color either in the materials of the finishes or accessories such as taps. With the intention of inspiring you, we have compiled a series of projects in Mexico where black bathroom accessories are integrated so that you can explore new possibilities. Read on to see the complete list with its different applications.

Save this picture! Casa MD / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Casa valle / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar. Image

Washbasin Faucets

Save this picture! Casa Vega del Valle / RXY Studio. Image

Save this picture! Casa GP / Plataforma de Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa la Mandarina / LVS Architecture. Image

Sprinkler Faucets

Bathtub Faucets

Save this picture! Casa El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio. Image

