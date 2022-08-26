Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all, according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a particular interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the user's wellbeing, combining colors, sensory experiences, technology, and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with hygiene and health but above all with the day to day, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses.
When we focus on bathrooms, it seems that the design is very limited to the conventional materials that abound in the market, however, there is a range of very interesting possibilities when we integrate color either in the materials of the finishes or accessories such as taps. With the intention of inspiring you, we have compiled a series of projects in Mexico where black bathroom accessories are integrated so that you can explore new possibilities. Read on to see the complete list with its different applications.
Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos
MD House / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura
Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos
Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar
Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio
Agua House / ViGa Arquitectos
Che' Che' House / Javier Puga Estudio
Washbasin Faucets
VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos
Cosmos House / S-AR
Vega del Valle House / RXY Studio
GP House / Plataforma de Arquitectura
Refuse! Indoor Cycling II / EstudioFernandaOrozco
Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio
Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos
RCB Loft / Ápiron
Texcal House / HGR Arquitectos
La Mandarina House / LVS Architecture
Castro Apartments / NAAG arquitectura
Sprinkler Faucets
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba
AB07 House / 0studio Arquitectura
Bathtub Faucets
House El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio
Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio
