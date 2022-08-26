Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all, according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a particular interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the user's wellbeing, combining colors, sensory experiences, technology, and natural elements that promote health.

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 2 of 31Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 3 of 31Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 4 of 31Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 5 of 31+ 31

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with hygiene and health but above all with the day to day, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. 

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 31 of 31
Dispensador de jabón y grifo de agua - The Channel System | The Splash Lab. Image

When we focus on bathrooms, it seems that the design is very limited to the conventional materials that abound in the market, however, there is a range of very interesting possibilities when we integrate color either in the materials of the finishes or accessories such as taps. With the intention of inspiring you, we have compiled a series of projects in Mexico where black bathroom accessories are integrated so that you can explore new possibilities. Read on to see the complete list with its different applications.

Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 28 of 31
Casa Chukumera / P11 Arquitectos. Image

MD House / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 3 of 31
Casa MD / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura. Image

Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 4 of 31
Casa valle / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos. Image

Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 10 of 31
Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar. Image

Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 2 of 31
Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio. Image

Agua House / ViGa Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 18 of 31
Casa Agua / ViGa Arquitectos. Image

Che' Che' House / Javier Puga Estudio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 25 of 31
Casa Che' Che' / Javier Puga Estudio. Image

Washbasin Faucets

VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 6 of 31
Cabaña VR / CRB Arquitectos. Image

Cosmos House / S-AR

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 26 of 31
Casa cosmos / S-AR. Image

Vega del Valle House / RXY Studio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 30 of 31
Casa Vega del Valle / RXY Studio. Image

Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 27 of 31
Casa Chukumera / P11 Arquitectos. Image

GP House / Plataforma de Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 7 of 31
Casa GP / Plataforma de Arquitectura. Image

Refuse! Indoor Cycling II / EstudioFernandaOrozco

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 9 of 31
Refuse! Indoor Cycling II / EstudioFernandaOrozco. Image

Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 12 of 31
Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio. Image

Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 16 of 31
Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos. Image

RCB Loft / Ápiron

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 19 of 31
Loft RCB / Ápiron. Image

Texcal House / HGR Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 20 of 31
Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos. Image

La Mandarina House / LVS Architecture

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 23 of 31
Casa la Mandarina / LVS Architecture. Image

Castro Apartments / NAAG arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 21 of 31
Departamentos Castro / NAAG arquitectura. Image

Sprinkler Faucets

Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 24 of 31
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba. Image

AB07 House / 0studio Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 29 of 31
Casa AB07 / 0studio Arquitectura. Image

Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 11 of 31
Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio. Image

Refuse! Indoor Cycling / EstudioFernandaOrozco

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 15 of 31
Refuse! Indoor Cycling / EstudioFernandaOrozco. Image

Bathtub Faucets

House El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 17 of 31
Casa El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio. Image

Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio

Mexican Interiors: Bathrooms Integrating Matt Black Fittings and Taps - Image 22 of 31
Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio. Image

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series 'Mexican Interiors' in an effort to decentralize architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials, and more.

Mónica Arellano
