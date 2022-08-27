Submit a Project Advertise
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49

Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49

Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior PhotographyVistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, WindowsVistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Handrail, DeckVistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Forest+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Watching Tower
Wang Chan, Thailand
  • Clients : Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology
  • System Engineer : M&E Engineering 49
  • Constructions : Christiani & Nielsen (Thai) Public Company Limited
  • City : Wang Chan
  • Country : Thailand
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography
© W-Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. The Observation Tower project at Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC) is located in Rayong province. VISTEC is a research & development campus for various agencies in the Wangchan area and is part of a larger Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation project (EECi). The 6-story-high Observation Tower has a panoramic viewing deck on the top floor, affording unobstructed views of the surrounding Wangchan Valley, including the entire VISTEC and the whole EECi campus.

Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Stairs, Fence, Facade, Handrail, Steel
© W-Workspace
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows
© W-Workspace

The main concept was to create an iconic Observation Tower for the institute. Standing atop the lush vegetation on one of the hills overlooking the entire expanse, the design aimed to create a structure that both blends in with and enhances its surroundings.

Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Interior Photography
© W-Workspace
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Sixth Floor
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Handrail
© W-Workspace

To minimize the structural footprint of the tower, a structural truss and elevator core encircled by open-air stairs are designed to support the large observation deck. Walking around the perimeter of the platform, visitors are treated to a 360° view of the locale. By cantilevering the stairs, we optimized the amount of material used in the project, while at the same time creating an engaging and dynamic experience ascending to the observation deck through the different perspective angles from each level.

Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck
© W-Workspace
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Image 21 of 24
Sections
Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© W-Workspace

Expediting the construction due to time constraints, we opted for a steel frame structure and ready-made materials, such as concrete planks for the deck material. The tower is cladded with bare finished Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete to reduce the weight of the observation tower. Wood ceilings and stone tiles, complementing the concrete finishes, are installed at the main observation deck and ground floor entrance, to bring warmth and elegance to the public area. Curved edges of the main roof and observation deck floor were designed to soften the solid appearance of the imposing steel structure. By using contrasting materials, color selection, and massing treatment, we created a work of iconic architecture that stands in harmony with the surrounding context.

Vistec Observation Tower / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Forest
© W-Workspace

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Wang Chan, Wang Chan District, Rayong, Thailand

