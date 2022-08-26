Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. France
  5. Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère

Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère

Save
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère
Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Arch
© Luc Boegly

Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior PhotographyRenovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior PhotographyRenovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior PhotographyRenovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Kitchen+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Paris, France
  • Architects : Nicolas Cèbe & Jérôme Stablon
  • Museographer & Scenographer : Adrien Gardère
  • City : Paris
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the very center of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the exhibition rooms devoted primarily to fashion are in the Rohan Wing of the Louvre running along the Jardin des Tuileries and the Rue de Rivoli. This wing was renovated in the 90s, with an additional floor being added and with all of its windows blocked, such that its architectural structure was not immediately visible.

Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography
© Luc Boegly

The preservation of architectural heritage, including its sometimes changing perception, was a major concern.  The building was stripped down to its original structure.  The walls, floors, and ceilings were left in their original state, simply stabilized with a sealant to eliminate further diffusion of dust.  The project is minimalist: no linings, no coverings, no false ceilings, nothing superfluous.

Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Arch, Column
© Luc Boegly

Our mission was undertaken with discernment and we have brought a majestic building back to life. A geometrically free-standing staircase links the two levels in one unifying movement. Modular showcases are installed between each buttress such that the layout can be changed on demand; the museum can therefore open towards the exterior (Rue de Rivoli/Jardins des Tuileries) as to the interior.  

Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Image 20 of 20
Diagram
Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luc Boegly

Each showcase is connected to a technical support network along two parallel paths which delimit the display zone and the public zone.  Each showcase runs autonomously and offers a wide range of configurations.

Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Arch
© Luc Boegly

We have developed a « display engine » which allows future exhibition scenographers to plan their displays without constraints, according to their needs. The Musée des Arts Décoratifs re-opens these « fashion galleries » with a major exhibition devoted to the famous American fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar with a display designed by the Studio Adrien Gardère.

Save this picture!
Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère - Interior Photography
© Luc Boegly

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:I Distrito de París, 75001 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bien Urbain - Atelier d'architecture
Office
Studio Adrien Gardère
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumFrance
Cite: "Renovation of Musée des Arts Décoratifs Exhibition Spaces / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Studio Adrien Gardère" 26 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987798/renovation-of-musee-des-arts-decoratifs-exhibition-spaces-bien-urbain-atelier-darchitecture-plus-studio-adrien-gardere> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream