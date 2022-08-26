Solid Boxes House / Paralelo Colectivo

+ 21

Houses • La Plata, Argentina Architects: Paralelo Colectivo

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1615 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Luis Barandiarán

Lead Architects : Rodrigo Ballina Benites, Valentín Ayala, Luciano Del Valle

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house located on the outskirts of the historic center of the city of La Plata, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. A growing periphery, with a high level of disorder, a context of chaos where some closed urbanization schemes have been flourishing, creating a complicated relationship with its mother environment. The assignment consisted of the construction of a two-bedroom single-family house, where different family conformations of four people can develop their lives.

One of the advantages that gave us the possibility of working in this contradictory urban context, was the possibility of having three free faces and withdrawals from both the municipal line and the median axis, which created a friendly atmosphere. At the same time, this first commission was followed by two more, which is why a path of experimentation was opened around the peri-urban housing of relatively free perimeter, working in three simultaneous cases within the same gated community, the series of houses mitre 1, mitre 2 and mitre 3, were taking similar programs, with different parties that were molded from the understanding of the conditions of the environment, orientation and scale.

We thought of an archetypal architectural morphological element, which refers to the historical form of the home. From it, to retrace a path of material and volumetric experimentation that generates living spaces.

In the case of Solid Boxes - Mitre 1, this experimentation was generated from the creation of two solid boxes of common brick, which in their overlapping resolve, access, courtyards, and orientations. There was an experimentation of different dispositions and obstacles that the material allowed us, to give the set singularity.