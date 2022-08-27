Submit a Project Advertise
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, ArcadePolyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePolyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, SinkPolyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Maastricht, The Netherlands
  • Client : Mulleners Vastgoed
  • Ground Floor : Bureau Verbeek
  • City : Maastricht
  • Country : The Netherlands
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Philip Driessen

Text description provided by the architects. A private house at the Klevarie site in Maastricht. Within the historic city walls, this was before an old monastery garden, later a hospital, and a nursing home. But always served as hidden green space for the site. In our urban plan for the site, we cherished this green space. The gate on the street functions as a 'pars pro toto' for this project. The charming modernist nursing home of the architect Schellinckx from 1962 still stands at the site. A unique modernist incident within the cityscape for Maastricht standards.

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Image 17 of 21
Site Isometric View

Within these conditions, one lot remained free. On the edge of this place stands a high monumental tree. In the small garden from the 1950s that belonged to the nursing home, a stump of an ancient monumental Ginkgo Biloba was preserved. This is the remnant of the first Ginkgo Biloba that was imported from China by a Franciscan monk to the Netherlands at the end of the 18th century. (Of these cuttings are spread over the most important botanical gardens in the Netherlands, including the Hortus Botanicus in Leiden.)

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, Sink
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Image 18 of 21
Floor Plans
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography
© Philip Driessen

The housing volume is formed by a number of urban planning restrictions and the presence of the tree on the plot. As the final piece, the house has been inserted into the row as a sculptural object. And in doing so, the masses form a counterpoint to the adjacent modernist monumental Polvertoren. In tone, texture, and scale they are family staying in both incidents. Personal gestures that belong to an incremental city.

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Table, Windows
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Image 20 of 21
Sections
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Philip Driessen

The footprint is limited to an area of 6 by 9 meters. Above that, the volume was allowed to expand again to a square of 9 by 9 meters. In floor plans and cross-sections, these measures and dimensions always play a role in the division of the various spaces and facades.

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Image 19 of 21
North & South Facades
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Philip Driessen

The ground floor is connected to the first floor by a large void and that floor is connected to the second floor by the loggia. The third floor through a large skylight with the sky and looks back at the Polvertoren. The concrete spiral staircase with an open center circle through the volume is a connecting vertical core throughout the house.

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Philip Driessen
Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Image 21 of 21
Site Corss Section

The plinth was provided with smooth painted stucco, the top with a coarse 'kratzputz' to turn on the gravity inversion a little more strongly. The house has a thick warm shell, is compact, and has a fully integrated sunroof that supplies the heat pump with energy.

Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Philip Driessen

Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten
Office

Concrete

Cite: "Polyphemos House / Martens Willems & Humblé Architecten" 27 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987734/polyphemos-house-martens-willems-and-humble-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

