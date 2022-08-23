Submit a Project Advertise
Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior PhotographyWild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CityscapeWild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Cityscape, GardenWild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront+ 11

Park
Chicago, United States
Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography
© Dave Burk

Text description provided by the architects. The Wild Mile will create a new environment for habitat, education, and recreation on the Chicago River. Designed as a 17-acre floating eco-park, it advances a community-led vision of renewed urban ecology that helps strengthen neighborhood connectivity, generate cleaner water, and support more vibrant ecosystems.

Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Location

The project is located along the east side of Goose Island, on the North Branch Canal and Turning Basin. This area has been envisioned as a type of eco-park since the creation of the 2003 Chicago Central Area Plan. In 2016, Urban Rivers and SOM installed a 1,500-square-foot floating garden as a first step toward making the Wild Mile vision a reality. Since then, the project has evolved into a collaboration with the City of Chicago, O-H Community Partners, Near North Unity Program, Omni Ecosystems, Tetra Tech, d’Escoto, and local community members providing input central to its goals, objectives, and priorities.

Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Dave Burk
Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Dave Burk

Making the most of its proximity to more than 40 schools and academic institutions, the Wild Mile incorporates rich educational and community programming. These include a volunteer-led and technology-driven initiative, River Rangers, which recruits “citizen scientists” to document and provide regular reports on reintroduced plants and wildlife.

Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Dave Burk
Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Dave Burk

When completed, the Wild Mile will transform the formerly industrialized, human-made branch of the Chicago River along Goose Island into an eco-park that serves people, wildlife, and the environment. With a series of floating gardens, forests with public walkways, kayak docks, and other amenities, the project is designed to restore the river as a public trust.

Wild Mile / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Dave Burk

Project location

Address:Chicago, IL, United States

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
