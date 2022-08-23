Daycare Center Kleine Quelle / Böll Architekten

+ 17

Project Controlling : eProCon Projektcontrolling GmbH

City : Essen

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The daycare center "Kleine Quelle" in Essen-Frillendorf was designed by Böll Architekten, the outdoor facilities in cooperation with the Planergruppe Oberhausen. The location of the KiTa on a busy road shaped the basic concept of a protective hand wrapping around the building.

The exterior wall of brick masonry is continued along the major road as a noise barrier, creating a protected play area in the garden. The profiling of the facade by recessed rows of brick breaks the scale and connects the windows to form a window band. The garden-side facade of the daycare center is designed as a lightweight wooden structure with floor-to-ceiling glazing.

A frontal pergola made of galvanized steel with filigree round tube supports emphasizes the lightness of the garden facade in contrast to the protective street-side brick facade. In the interior, wood cladding with a horizontal structure forms a link to the garden facade. Light colors, lots of wood, and other natural materials such as the wood wool acoustic ceiling create a friendly atmosphere.