Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio

Architects In Charge : Simón Albina, Tomas Rossini, Juana Deserio

City : City Bell

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the renovation and expansion of a duplex-type house located in the City Bell neighborhood, La Plata. The goal was to achieve better spatial dynamics, and have more space for family use. We decided to extend towards the back of the plot, moving the kitchen from where it was, and generating new space for the dining room.

We opened large windows that generate a diffuse limit between the interior and the exterior, opening completely, and achieving a greater link with the pool and the garden.

With about 30 new square meters, the house managed to find its ideal size, determining its own place for each situation. The kitchen is connected with the dining room, in direct contact with the outside, and consequently, a larger space for the living room.