World
  5. Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio

Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Interior Photography, BeamJota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Interior Photography, ChairJota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenJota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Garden+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Extension
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects In Charge : Simón Albina, Tomas Rossini, Juana Deserio
  • City : City Bell
  • Country : Argentina
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the renovation and expansion of a duplex-type house located in the City Bell neighborhood, La Plata. The goal was to achieve better spatial dynamics, and have more space for family use. We decided to extend towards the back of the plot, moving the kitchen from where it was, and generating new space for the dining room.

Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Luis Barandiarán
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Interior Photography, Column, Chair, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán

We opened large windows that generate a diffuse limit between the interior and the exterior, opening completely, and achieving a greater link with the pool and the garden.

Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck, Courtyard
© Luis Barandiarán
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Image 16 of 20
Existing axo diagram
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Image 17 of 20
New room
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Image 18 of 20
Extension axo diagram
Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

With about 30 new square meters, the house managed to find its ideal size, determining its own place for each situation. The kitchen is connected with the dining room, in direct contact with the outside, and consequently, a larger space for the living room.

Jota House Extension / Albina, Rossini & Deserio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Luis Barandiarán

About this office
Albina, Rossini & Deserio
Office

