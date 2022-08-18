Andrés Jaque Named Dean of Columbia GSAPP

Andrés Jaque has been appointed as the new dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP). Having taught at Columbia since 2013 and directed the School’s Master of Science program in Advanced Architectural Design since 2018, Jaque will assume his position on September 1, 2022.

Jaque stated in a press announcement released by the institution that he looks "forward to further intensifying GSAPP’s role in pushing the disciplinary boundaries of our fields to challenge structural forms of domain, and to redefine the demands of the future.”

Save this picture! MoMA PS1 YAP 2015 - COSMO / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

Following the official announcement, President Lee C. Bollinger has praised Jaque's career as a founder of the Office for Political Innovation:

[The Office for Political Innovation] approach investigates the complex dialogue between life and architecture, embracing bold designs alongside human and more-than-human wants and needs.

As a provocative transdisciplinary architect and theorist, Andrés Jaque has been awarded the Frederick Kiesler Prize for Architecture and the Arts in 2016, and the Silver Lion for Best Research Project at the 2014 Venice Biennale for SALES ODDITY. Moreover, as a curator, he has served as Chief Curator of Bodies of Water, the 2020 Shanghai Biennale, and has been among the winners of the 2020 Graham Foundation grants for OFFSHORECRACY research alongside Bart-Jan Polman.

Via Columbia University.