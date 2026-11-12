Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture

© Nic Lehoux

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Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1908, Vista Del Mar is a 114-year-old non-profit organization that began service to the community by founding the first cottage-style orphanage in Southern California. Today, they provide a trauma-responsive continuum of services to empower children, youth, and families in Southern California to lead fulfilling lives.