World
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior PhotographyGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 49

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: AUX Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nic Lehoux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Vitro®, Sherwin-Williams, American Lead, American Standard, Arcluce, Armstrong, Babcock-Davis, Bega, Benjamin Moore, Bobrick, C.H.I. Overhead Doors, Caesarstone, CertainTeed, Corradini Corp, Custom, Daltile, Extech, Exterior Technologies, Inc., Guardian Partitions, Harlequin, Johns Manville, +16
  • Design : Brian Wickersham
  • Project Manager : Gardiner & Theobald, Sabina Lira
  • Senior Associate : Matthew Aulicino
  • Project Architect : Sean McCusker
  • Project Captain : Taylor Nunes-Agins
  • General Contractor : Shawmut Design and Construction
  • Structural Engineer : Nous Engineering
  • Civil Engineering : VCA Engineers
  • MEP : South Coast Engineering
  • Lighting Design : KGM Architectural Lighting
  • Signage : Newsom Gonzalez
  • Landscape Design : SQLA
  • City : Los Angeles
  • Country : United States
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1908, Vista Del Mar is a 114-year-old non-profit organization that began service to the community by founding the first cottage-style orphanage in Southern California. Today, they provide a trauma-responsive continuum of services to empower children, youth, and families in Southern California to lead fulfilling lives.

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nic Lehoux

The Center is a remodel of and addition to a 1950s-era Temple located at the center of Vista Del Mar’s campus and was conceived and designed to be the home of Vista Del Mar's innovative therapeutic performing arts program. The Center provides space for both learning and performing a dance, music, and theatrical productions, and continues to provide a space for Vista’s Jewish Life Programs classes and holiday services. Accessory spaces allow for production coordination, stagecraft, dressing and changing rehearsal, and classrooms. 

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nic Lehoux
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Image 40 of 49
Plan
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Image 39 of 49
Plan

The building is designed as a series of vignettes that express motion, music, and movement. A semi-translucent façade wraps the structure and, in the evening when the lights turn on, the building transforms into a glowing heart at the center of the campus. Besides adding a distinctive aesthetic, the highly durable polycarbonate façade is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and can be recycled again at the end of its lifecycle. A key challenge was to preserve as much of the existing structure as possible.

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nic Lehoux
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Facade
© Nic Lehoux

The Temple’s foundation and structural diaphragm were saved and became the framework of the new building. Directly behind the façade, a series of rhythmic columns create an interplay of light and shadow. The resulting gradient pattern works in conjunction with the primary stair and lobby, both of which vary in width (in plan) to create a sense of compression and expansion. This concept drew inspiration from "Lamentation," the Martha Graham dance piece in which a dancer struggles within a garment, and as a metaphor for the struggles many people with Autism experience every day. 

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nic Lehoux
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Nic Lehoux
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Interior Photography
© Nic Lehoux

The building has comfortable spaces for flexible learning, a color palette in light tones, and acoustic systems that aid those with sound sensitivity. Individual rooms are designed to accommodate multiple purposes and can be a classroom by morning, a rehearsal space by day, and a green room by night. The 10,550 sqft Center was built with a conservative budget but carefully selected materials, often in standard off-the-shelf finishes, allow for several key design features including wood beams with acoustic fuzz in the theater, a wood sprung stage with different surface options for different types of performances, and gleaming white terrazzo in the box office lobby, stair, and entry lobby. 

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nic Lehoux

Project gallery

Project location

Address:3200 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, United States

AUX Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture" 21 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987473/glorya-kaufman-performing-arts-center-aux-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

