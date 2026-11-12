Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture

•
Los Angeles, United States
-
Architects: AUX Architecture
- Area: 10550 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Nic Lehoux
-
Manufacturers: American Standard, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Caesarstone, Daltile, Porcelanosa Grupo, Tarkett, Terrazzo & Marble, Vitro®, Bega, Sherwin-Williams, Sloan Valve Company, American Lead, Arcluce, Armstrong, Babcock-Davis, Benjamin Moore, C.H.I. Overhead Doors, CertainTeed, Corradini Corp, Custom, +17
-
-
Project Manager: Gardiner & Theobald, Sabina Lira
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design: Brian Wickersham
- Senior Associate: Matthew Aulicino
- Project Architect: Sean McCusker
- Project Captain: Taylor Nunes-Agins
- Signage: Newsom Gonzalez
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1908, Vista Del Mar is a 114-year-old non-profit organization that began service to the community by founding the first cottage-style orphanage in Southern California. Today, they provide a trauma-responsive continuum of services to empower children, youth, and families in Southern California to lead fulfilling lives.