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Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior PhotographyGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeGlorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - More Images+ 44

Curated by Paula Pintos

Educational Architecture
Los Angeles, United States
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Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1908, Vista Del Mar is a 114-year-old non-profit organization that began service to the community by founding the first cottage-style orphanage in Southern California. Today, they provide a trauma-responsive continuum of services to empower children, youth, and families in Southern California to lead fulfilling lives.

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Cite: "Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center / AUX Architecture" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987473/glorya-kaufman-performing-arts-center-aux-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nic Lehoux

Glorya Kaufman 表演艺术中心 / AUX Architecture

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