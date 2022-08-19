House Among Teak Trees / Aarcano Arquitectura

+ 28

Coordination : Carlos Chaves

Collaborator : Carlos Carranza

Construction : Nest

Designs : Alonso González

Country : Costa Rica

Text description provided by the architects. Entre tecas is a house conceived in Rancho Avellanas, a sustainable family own goat dedicated to the production of artisanal goat cheeses. The house is created with the purpose of renting for the conscious adventurer, where its visitors can disconnect from the world to connect with nature. The uniqueness of being inside an artisan goat cheese farm surrounded by trees and the tranquility of being away from the city but close to all basic amenities.

The house is carefully sited in the middle of the dense teak forest and native trees creating an atmosphere of tranquility and contrasts. The discreet geometry oriented from east to west is painted in a dark gray that mimics the color of the bark of teak trees which harmonizes with the scenery and makes a perfect camouflage. It’s a simple and light design composed of a rectangle with one open facade that opens freely toward the active goat farm life. The volume rises on stilts in response to the soil and rain runoff, allowing the space to float above the forest floor, minimizing the house footprint to impact its environment, and permitting a passage for the existing wildlife and air movement.

The program of the house is organized for a dynamic rural lifestyle, entering through the forest and stepping up to the central living area, a place that serves as a connector between the two sleeping spaces each on opposite east and west side, and opens onto a wooden terrace under deep overhangs that stretches to the spaces of the house facing north to the goat farm. All the wood in the project is from reforestation and was planted by the client 40 years ago and the details were handcrafted on site. Entre tecas is a house that explains the vision and the work that was started many years ago by a family that seeks to lead a simple life in harmony with nature.