World
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture

House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture

House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Villers-en-Arthies, France
  • Staircase : L'escalier Contemporain
  • Garden : Innemer Paysagiste
  • City : Villers-en-Arthies
  • Country : France
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hervé Abadie

Text description provided by the architects. This property is in the Vexin Natural Park close to Paris, nearby famous villages such as Giverny, La Roche Guyon, and Villarceaux. Given specific architectural scrutiny and conservation rules from the Park, the idea was to replicate the spirit of local farmhouses.

House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hervé Abadie
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hervé Abadie

From the street, it indeed recalls a stone longhouse, which form has been modernized with long horizontal glass. The street façade is made up of two stone walls playing together through a scissors effect: One follows the slope of the street, while the other is horizontal. The outdoor space in-between connects the 2 levels with a staircase.

House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Hervé Abadie
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Image 26 of 28
Plan - Upper Floor
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Hervé Abadie

The program is composed of an independent studio, with access in the lower part, and a house whose entrance is located in the upper part. Designed on one main floor, the house is suited for reduced mobility persons. The house plan combines two wings forming an L shape joined by a glazed gallery. This simplicity masks sophisticated details: Vexin stones, flat tiles, whitewashed coating, and oak, all traditional local building materials, blended with Massangis stone and glass.

House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Hervé Abadie
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Image 28 of 28
West Elevation
House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Hervé Abadie

One wing contains the bedrooms and bathrooms under a sloping roof; the other wing, invisible from the street, has a flat roof and contains the dining room, kitchen, and living room. Overlooking the slope, the house opens into a green environment to live in harmony with the seasons.

House Gervais / Frank Salama Atelier d`Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Handrail
© Hervé Abadie

South and West-oriented, well insulated, and energetically efficient, the house has floor heating everywhere in addition to a chimney.

Project gallery

