World
Navarro House / MRV TALLER

Navarro House / MRV TALLER

Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Exterior Photography, BrickNavarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Windows, LightingNavarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior PhotographyNavarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Zapotlanejo, Mexico
  • Architects: MRV TALLER
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  277
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :nodo.est / Eyes of memo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arauco, Electrica Variedades, LA PIEDRA DEL OCCIDENTE, Lamosa, Novaceramic, construrama
  • Design And Construction Supervision : Pedro Valdés Sánchez, Diego Magallanes Villa, Daniel Rosales Mora, Diana Xcaret Mora Márquez
  • City : Zapotlanejo
  • Country : Mexico
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Door
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Navarro arises from the need for a space of vacation rest that in the future will become home for a family of 5 members in Zapotlanejo, Jalisco (hometown of foreign clients). The house functions as a link with their family and friends, it is proposed as a meeting place, as well as a space for rest and introspection. The architectural part of the house emerges from the idea of a shelter isolated from the outside.

Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Facade
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo

A large central courtyard accompanied by a second lateral courtyard leads the light to each space of the building, the solids and voids generate views towards the courtyards that lose the limits between the exterior and interior without compromising privacy. Circulations lead you through the house along long corridors topped by visual axes that guide the view from one end to the other. Circulating through it, the user is compressed and expanded while discovering each space of the house.

Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Image 22 of 24
Plan - First floor
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo

Natural lighting filters into every corner of the building, small domes filter zenithal light into the bathrooms, and the penumbra in these spaces creates a cool and relaxing atmosphere that contrasts with the abundant natural light in the rest of the house. The two social areas (terrace and first floor) are connected through the courtyards and a stair core that allows the connection between the first floor and the second level without invading private areas.

Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Image 23 of 24
Plan - Second floor
Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Glass, Stairs, Handrail, Deck
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo

Simple materials were used to complement each other and give warmth and freshness to the different areas that make up Casa Navarro. Since the building is not inhabited most of the time, a modest facade was designed to serve as a first privacy filter. The highest part was set back to hide its true scale in relation to the street, generating a friendly integration with its neighbors. Casa Navarro was a collaborative and experimental work, to achieve the proposed results the workers had to learn new construction techniques and the project had to adapt certain elements to what is offered in the area. 

Navarro House / MRV TALLER - Exterior Photography, Brick
© nodo.est / Eyes of memo

MRV TALLER
Cite: "Navarro House / MRV TALLER" [Casa Navarro / MRV TALLER] 18 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

