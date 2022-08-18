Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Green House / ES Arquitetura

Green House / ES Arquitetura

Save
Green House / ES Arquitetura

Green House / ES Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, WindowsGreen House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Deck, Handrail, Garden, Beam, PatioGreen House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Wood, Beam, WindowsGreen House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam+ 50

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Criciuma, Brazil
  • Architects: ES Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  745
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Everson Martins | arq.em.foto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Artisan, Alumitriz , Anjo Tintas, Cerâmica Porto Belo, Durasa Design, Ekomposit do Brasil, Engenharia Castanhel, Hunter Douglas, Moradaeco, Ornamentto Pedras e Superficies, Ouse Iluminaçao, Pierini Móveis
  • Arquitetura : Arq. Diego Espírito Santo - ES arquitetura
  • Interior : Vania Búrigo
  • Structure : Alisson Ramos Madeira
  • Landscape : Benedito Abbud
  • Construction : Engenharia Castanhel
  • City : Criciuma
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto

Text description provided by the architects. With a plot by the sea, the challenge was to privilege the view from the whole house, using a quick construction based on concrete and metal structure, the open environment integrating the interior with the exterior in order to perceive the terrain as a unique space.

Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto

The necessities program had a gym and an office separate from the main volume and the master plan required a small percentage of use, the clients wanted something more straight linear but with boldness in relation to the surroundings, the design was based on visual freedom from the entrance of the house, opening the access gate, the service entrance and even the garage doors, any access to the house allows the gaze to cross the land and privilege the view to the sea. The shape was thought of as a vessel on the edge of the sea, the roof reflects this idea and the linear shape reinforces the small movement towards the beach.

Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Image 32 of 50
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Handrail
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Image 44 of 50
Sketch
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Chair, Beam
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto

To provide visual freedom, the house is based on a ground floor in total connection with the patio, with all the frames open, it is as if the client were on a balcony. Even from the kitchen or living room, the frames are all floor to ceiling to provide this feeling, ventilation and natural lighting are consequences of these strategies, and the vegetation used further reinforces the concept that the house embraces and integrates the patio. and in the same way, the feeling that the patio fulfills the same function of embracing the house.

Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Deck, Patio, Beam
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto
Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Image 46 of 50
Sketch

Flows are the main feature of the floor plan, as well as visual freedom, all accesses are facilitated and connected, and flexibility and freedom of movement provide this fluidity even between floors.

Save this picture!
Green House / ES Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Everson Martins | arq.em.foto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ES Arquitetura
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Green House / ES Arquitetura" [Casa Verde / ES Arquitetura] 18 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987370/green-house-es-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream