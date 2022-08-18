Green House / ES Arquitetura

+ 50

Houses • Criciuma, Brazil Architects: ES Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 745 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Everson Martins | arq.em.foto

Arquitetura : Arq. Diego Espírito Santo - ES arquitetura

Interior : Vania Búrigo

Structure : Alisson Ramos Madeira

Landscape : Benedito Abbud

Construction : Engenharia Castanhel

City : Criciuma

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. With a plot by the sea, the challenge was to privilege the view from the whole house, using a quick construction based on concrete and metal structure, the open environment integrating the interior with the exterior in order to perceive the terrain as a unique space.

The necessities program had a gym and an office separate from the main volume and the master plan required a small percentage of use, the clients wanted something more straight linear but with boldness in relation to the surroundings, the design was based on visual freedom from the entrance of the house, opening the access gate, the service entrance and even the garage doors, any access to the house allows the gaze to cross the land and privilege the view to the sea. The shape was thought of as a vessel on the edge of the sea, the roof reflects this idea and the linear shape reinforces the small movement towards the beach.

To provide visual freedom, the house is based on a ground floor in total connection with the patio, with all the frames open, it is as if the client were on a balcony. Even from the kitchen or living room, the frames are all floor to ceiling to provide this feeling, ventilation and natural lighting are consequences of these strategies, and the vegetation used further reinforces the concept that the house embraces and integrates the patio. and in the same way, the feeling that the patio fulfills the same function of embracing the house.

Flows are the main feature of the floor plan, as well as visual freedom, all accesses are facilitated and connected, and flexibility and freedom of movement provide this fluidity even between floors.