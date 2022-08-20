Villa Sjöviken / Jenni Reuter

-
Architects: Jenni Reuter
- Area : 206 m²
- Year : 2022
Photographs :Marc Goodwin, Juha Ilonen
Architectural Design : Jenni Reuter
- Interior Design : Jenni Reuter
- Doors : Lindy
- Kitchen : Pinjasto Oy
- Metal Works : Västanfjärds Mekaniska Ab
- Fireplace : Takkamies - Carlstedt Group Oy
- Blinds : Studio Dekosol Oy
- Plumbing, Drainage And Hvac Installation : VVS-Sanvatek Oy AB
- Automation : Moisiolinna Group Oy
- Direction And Oversight : Byggnadsplanerin Cygnell
- Prefabrication : Sunhouse
- General Contractor : RM-Consulting
- City : Kimito island municipality
- Country : Finland
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Sjöviken is a one-family house on the Kemiö island in Southern Finland. The steep site inspired me to design of a building on several levels adjusted to the fragile archipelago nature.
The site is approached through the forest and the sea view is experienced only after entering the house. The heart of the house is the see-through fireplace, surrounded by an open kitchen, dining, and living area. From the core of the building, there are views in four directions.
The bedroom, bath, and study rooms are located more privately in their own wings, with their own framed views and soundscapes. The building has only one “floor” with over four meters from the lowest floor level to the highest. This creates a strong bodily experience when moving through the spaces.
The wooden building has been crafted to sit in the topography with the façade cladding adjusted to follow the rock surface. The interior has a limited, calm material palette, and views of the surrounding nature in the main focus.