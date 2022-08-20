Villa Sjöviken / Jenni Reuter

+ 12

Interior Design : Jenni Reuter

Doors : Lindy

Kitchen : Pinjasto Oy

Metal Works : Västanfjärds Mekaniska Ab

Fireplace : Takkamies - Carlstedt Group Oy

Blinds : Studio Dekosol Oy

Plumbing, Drainage And Hvac Installation : VVS-Sanvatek Oy AB

Automation : Moisiolinna Group Oy

Direction And Oversight : Byggnadsplanerin Cygnell

Prefabrication : Sunhouse

General Contractor : RM-Consulting

City : Kimito island municipality

Country : Finland

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Sjöviken is a one-family house on the Kemiö island in Southern Finland. The steep site inspired me to design of a building on several levels adjusted to the fragile archipelago nature.

The site is approached through the forest and the sea view is experienced only after entering the house. The heart of the house is the see-through fireplace, surrounded by an open kitchen, dining, and living area. From the core of the building, there are views in four directions.

The bedroom, bath, and study rooms are located more privately in their own wings, with their own framed views and soundscapes. The building has only one “floor” with over four meters from the lowest floor level to the highest. This creates a strong bodily experience when moving through the spaces.

The wooden building has been crafted to sit in the topography with the façade cladding adjusted to follow the rock surface. The interior has a limited, calm material palette, and views of the surrounding nature in the main focus.