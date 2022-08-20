Submit a Project Advertise
World
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography, FacadeSportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography, FacadeSportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Interior Photography, Kitchen+ 33

Recreation & Training
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Architects: Architektūros linija
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  16500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aurubis, Fundermax, Alupro, Wienerberger
  • Lead Architects : Gintaras Čaikauskas, Virginija Venckūnienė, Miroslaw Szejnicki, Paulius Petkus, Simonas Klezys, Tomas Segalis
  • Civil Engineering : Viltekta, Arūnas Žiūkas, Tamara Iljina, Ramutė Mazūrienė, Valentina Kuznečik, Gintaras Strazdas, Asta Kazickienė, Jaroslav Adamkovič
  • City : Vilnius
  • Country : Lithuania
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in a spectacular, fragile natural area surrounded by tall pine trees, this is the largest athlete training centre in Lithuania. The rationality of its shapes and the functionality dictated by the typology of the building was discreetly matched to the expressive terrain without encroaching on the local context. The varying-height gymnasiums manage to avoid belittling the natural environment around them, rather accentuating its scenic nature and grandeur.

Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography, Forest, Column
© Norbert Tukaj
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Image 29 of 33
Site Plan
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

Each further building is larger than the one before it, which, thanks to the principles of perspective, makes the structure seem less aggressive toward its natural environment, while the colourful horizontal strip of the facade at ground-level also grabs the attention, thus diminishing the perceived size of the volumes and accentuating the surrounding natural environment.

Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Image 30 of 33
Facade 1

The colourful strip of the ground storey is decorated with a piece of computer graphics featuring the Olympic colour palette. The sticky sap and pollen from the nearby pine trees often cover the exterior surfaces, which is why natural copper – a precious, long-lasting and easy-to-maintain material was chosen. The large hall can be used for various purposes. It provides a possibility to hold practice sessions and various sports competitions with moderate spectator numbers.

Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Interior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

The gym can be divided into two separate training areas by lowering special curtains. For more significant competitions, the curtains can be lifted and additional seats unfolded, providing seating for up to 600 spectators. The building complex also features a hotel, rarefied air chambers, catering facilities and administration. Next to it, there is an open football field with a covered 300 seat platform, as well as courts for various other sports activities

Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

Project location

Address:Vilnius, Lithuania

Cite: "Sportsmen Training Center in Druskininkai / Architektūros linija " 20 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987331/sportsmen-training-center-in-druskininkai-architekturos-linija> ISSN 0719-8884

