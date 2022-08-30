Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio

+ 31

Coffee Shop • Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Vietnam Architects: Sawadeesign Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Hiroyuki Oki

Lead Architects : Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên, Nguyễn Khánh Long

City : Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This is the first major flagship store in Binh Duong, marking the cooperation between Katinat Saigon Kafe and Sawadeesign. First, we needed more information about the client (resident). Katinat Saigon Kafe is a large coffee and tea chain in Vietnam with over 30 stores.

The brand's goal is to expand to 50 stores in three regions: North, Central, and South by the end of 2022 and is aiming for 100 stores quality by 2024 to become one of the key players in the Vietnamese market. Katinat Saigon Kafe, a popular drink chain in the South of Vietnam, always takes care of each of its stores according to different design concepts, suitable for each location, locality, and bold regional imprints. domain.

What did you care about most while creating the space? In this project, Sawadeesign wants to convey a story about ceramics, which is famous for its unique local materials. Pottery making in Binh Duong appeared in the late 18th century and early 19th century, using raw materials from flexible, high-cohesive clay located along local rivers to mold the culture.

When I came here, it happened that the project location was opposite the river bank in Binh Duong province. Sawadeesign wants to recall the alluvial river and build up the ceramic culture here. The 'Katinat Pottery River' was formed to recreate the curves of nature. The main material for this project is brick, which is formed from terracotta, which is shown throughout the curved circles of the building.