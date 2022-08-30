Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio

Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio

Save
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio

Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamKatinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsKatinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, BeamKatinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Windows, Beam+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Vietnam
  • Architects: Sawadeesign Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hiroyuki Oki
  • Lead Architects : Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên, Nguyễn Khánh Long
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. This is the first major flagship store in Binh Duong, marking the cooperation between Katinat Saigon Kafe and Sawadeesign. First, we needed more information about the client (resident). Katinat Saigon Kafe is a large coffee and tea chain in Vietnam with over 30 stores.

Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The brand's goal is to expand to 50 stores in three regions: North, Central, and South by the end of 2022 and is aiming for 100 stores quality by 2024 to become one of the key players in the Vietnamese market. Katinat Saigon Kafe, a popular drink chain in the South of Vietnam, always takes care of each of its stores according to different design concepts, suitable for each location, locality, and bold regional imprints. domain.

Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Hiroyuki Oki

What did you care about most while creating the space? In this project, Sawadeesign wants to convey a story about ceramics, which is famous for its unique local materials. Pottery making in Binh Duong appeared in the late 18th century and early 19th century, using raw materials from flexible, high-cohesive clay located along local rivers to mold the culture.

Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Windows, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Hiroyuki Oki

When I came here, it happened that the project location was opposite the river bank in Binh Duong province. Sawadeesign wants to recall the alluvial river and build up the ceramic culture here. The 'Katinat Pottery River' was formed to recreate the curves of nature. The main material for this project is brick, which is formed from terracotta, which is shown throughout the curved circles of the building.

Save this picture!
Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:50 Bạch Đằng, Phú Cường, Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sawadeesign Studio
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Katinat Saigon Café Binh Duong / Sawadeesign Studio" 30 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987323/katinat-saigon-cafe-binh-duong-sawadeesign-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream