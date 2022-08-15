Barfold Estate / LAYAN

+ 20

Design Team : Johannes Hart, Nick Murray, Alexandra Willis, Amy Noipitak

Client : Sandra Aitken / BARFOLD ESTATE

Structural Engineering : Richard Fooks

Building Surveyors : Tekcon Group Building Surveyors

City : Barfold

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Barfold Estate is a vineyard, winery and farm located in the Southwest corner of the Heathcote wine region, a 75-minute drive north of Melbourne. The client approached LAYAN to design a generous yet simple building to provide accommodation to guests visiting the vineyard.

Overlooking the Barfold Estate vineyard, the site is located beside a large dam surrounded by significant old gumtrees. The building presents as a simple geometric form in the landscape – echoing the agricultural buildings of its locale. A rustic character is expressed through its cladding of reclaimed timber, left untreated as to silver through age, blending in with the surrounding silvered trunks of the neighboring eucalypts.

The interior space is defined by a large open ceiling with ancillary spaces arranged to its sides. Sunlight activates its spatial dynamic as it travels throughout the day. In the evening the roof space is illuminated by up-lighting upon the ceiling, carefully curated lamps and a soft flicker from the fireplace. Lined entirely in fine plywood its simple aesthetic is crafted from a palette of polished concrete, natural timber, glass and tile, balanced with tonal furnishings sympathetic to the natural surroundings.

The building consists of 2 large guestrooms each featuring a generous dining and kitchen area, a lounge with a daybed alcove, a bathing alcove with a free-standing bathtub and picturesque outlook, an en-suite bathroom as well as a king-sized bed that is separated from the living area articulated by a central, double-sided fireplace.