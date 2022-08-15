Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Barfold Estate / LAYAN

Barfold Estate / LAYAN

Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Exterior Photography, WindowsBarfold Estate / LAYAN - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade, GardenBarfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Bedroom, BeamBarfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Bedroom+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Winery, Houses
Barfold, Australia
Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Victor Vieaux

Text description provided by the architects. Barfold Estate is a vineyard, winery and farm located in the Southwest corner of the Heathcote wine region, a 75-minute drive north of Melbourne. The client approached LAYAN to design a generous yet simple building to provide accommodation to guests visiting the vineyard.

Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Victor Vieaux
Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Bedroom, Beam
© Victor Vieaux

Overlooking the Barfold Estate vineyard, the site is located beside a large dam surrounded by significant old gumtrees. The building presents as a simple geometric form in the landscape – echoing the agricultural buildings of its locale. A rustic character is expressed through its cladding of reclaimed timber, left untreated as to silver through age, blending in with the surrounding silvered trunks of the neighboring eucalypts.

Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Bedroom
© Victor Vieaux
Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Victor Vieaux
Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© Victor Vieaux

The interior space is defined by a large open ceiling with ancillary spaces arranged to its sides. Sunlight activates its spatial dynamic as it travels throughout the day. In the evening the roof space is illuminated by up-lighting upon the ceiling, carefully curated lamps and a soft flicker from the fireplace. Lined entirely in fine plywood its simple aesthetic is crafted from a palette of polished concrete, natural timber, glass and tile, balanced with tonal furnishings sympathetic to the natural surroundings.

Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Victor Vieaux
Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Exterior Photography
© Victor Vieaux

The building consists of 2 large guestrooms each featuring a generous dining and kitchen area, a lounge with a daybed alcove, a bathing alcove with a free-standing bathtub and picturesque outlook, an en-suite bathroom as well as a king-sized bed that is separated from the living area articulated by a central, double-sided fireplace.

Barfold Estate / LAYAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Forest
© Victor Vieaux

About this office
LAYAN
Office

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureWineryResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Barfold Estate / LAYAN" 15 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987117/barfold-estate-layan> ISSN 0719-8884

