Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos

+ 25

Houses • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: Aboim Inglez Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Ricardo Gonçalves

Lead Architects : Maria Ana Castro Caldas Aboim Inglez, Ricardo Aboim Inglez

Collaborators : Filipa Abreu, Adriano Correia, Carolina Jegundo, Sara Frazão Monteiro, Tiago Pereira, Tiago Silva Brandão, Carmo Siqueira de Almeida

Stability : Betar

Specialties : Sustentável

Construction : Interseta

Oversight : Perfectus

City : Lisboa

Country : Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is on the last floor of a 1922 building in Campo de Ourique. With generous dimensions and following the intrinsic characteristics of this type of building, it has a long corridor that distributes several rooms along it, ending in a generous balcony with a magnificent view over the Estrela district and several of Lisbon’s hills.

The acquisition of the existing attic over the apartment made it possible to enlarge this apartment and turn it into a duplex. The kitchen is repositioned close to the inner void, benefitting from the existing windows and infrastructures. This change allows the enlargement of the living room along the whole back façade and balcony, improving its light.

Double-height spaces punctuate the whole intervention, revealing the apparently fragile and complex roof structure. Skylights mark the space in search of the sky and views.