World
Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomSaraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsSaraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsSaraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Aboim Inglez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ricardo Gonçalves
  • Lead Architects : Maria Ana Castro Caldas Aboim Inglez, Ricardo Aboim Inglez
  • Collaborators : Filipa Abreu, Adriano Correia, Carolina Jegundo, Sara Frazão Monteiro, Tiago Pereira, Tiago Silva Brandão, Carmo Siqueira de Almeida
  • Stability : Betar
  • Specialties : Sustentável
  • Construction : Interseta
  • Oversight : Perfectus
  • City : Lisboa
  • Country : Portugal
Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Ricardo Gonçalves

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is on the last floor of a 1922 building in Campo de Ourique. With generous dimensions and following the intrinsic characteristics of this type of building, it has a long corridor that distributes several rooms along it, ending in a generous balcony with a magnificent view over the Estrela district and several of Lisbon’s hills.

Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ricardo Gonçalves
Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Gonçalves
Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Image 18 of 25
Plan - Proposal fourth floor

The acquisition of the existing attic over the apartment made it possible to enlarge this apartment and turn it into a duplex. The kitchen is repositioned close to the inner void, benefitting from the existing windows and infrastructures. This change allows the enlargement of the living room along the whole back façade and balcony, improving its light.

Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ricardo Gonçalves
Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Ricardo Gonçalves

Double-height spaces punctuate the whole intervention, revealing the apparently fragile and complex roof structure. Skylights mark the space in search of the sky and views.

Saraiva de Carvalho Apartment / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Gonçalves

