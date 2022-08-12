Submit a Project Advertise
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio

Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio

Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenPlaya Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadePlaya Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, ChairPlaya Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Playa Hermosa, Uruguay
  • Architects: bercetche estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  35
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sebastián Aguilar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Knauf, ABB, Acqua system, Firmfit, Niwa, Ontil, Ramon y Soler, Rozen
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Sebastián Aguilar

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the strategic position in which the volume is located, it is possible to free up more than half of the available land, where this summer house of only 35m2 finally ends up being placed.

Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Sebastián Aguilar
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Sebastián Aguilar
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastián Aguilar

The property is intended for a creative economy that contemplates less design and greater possibilities. Thus, it enables the user to grant the natural environment with their own meanings, a nap in a hammock in the shade of the trees or some "mates" around a small stove are some scenes that solve as much as the architectural design.

Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sebastián Aguilar
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Sebastián Aguilar
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Image 15 of 18
Plan
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Door
© Sebastián Aguilar
Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastián Aguilar

This refuge, conceived as a piece of furniture to live in, implanted with minimal intervention and slightly raised from the ground, attempts to fulfill its purpose with minimal resources, seeking to leave a slight mark on the landscape.

Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Sebastián Aguilar

