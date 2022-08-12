Playa Hermosa Refuge / bercetche estudio

+ 18

Houses • Playa Hermosa, Uruguay Architects: bercetche estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 35 m²

Photographs Photographs : Sebastián Aguilar

Architect In Charge : Martin Bercetche

City : Playa Hermosa

Country : Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the strategic position in which the volume is located, it is possible to free up more than half of the available land, where this summer house of only 35m2 finally ends up being placed.

The property is intended for a creative economy that contemplates less design and greater possibilities. Thus, it enables the user to grant the natural environment with their own meanings, a nap in a hammock in the shade of the trees or some "mates" around a small stove are some scenes that solve as much as the architectural design.

This refuge, conceived as a piece of furniture to live in, implanted with minimal intervention and slightly raised from the ground, attempts to fulfill its purpose with minimal resources, seeking to leave a slight mark on the landscape.