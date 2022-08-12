Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Earthrise Studio / Studio McW

Earthrise Studio / Studio McW

Save
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW

Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, FacadeEarthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, BeamEarthrise Studio / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, WindowsEarthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Offices Interiors
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Studio McW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Clayworks, Karven Roest , Piet Boon , Tala, Watermark Collection
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Studio McW has completed the revitalization of a converted warehouse apartment in East London for climate activists and filmmakers, Jack Harries and Alice Aedy. Arranged over two floors, the live-work space was designed to seamlessly balance rest and relaxation with the busy operations of Harries and Aedy’s media company, Earthrise.

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Countertop, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri

Tucked within a historic shoe factory originally constructed in 1924, Studio McW took a light touch approach to enhance the buildings’ original features including large steel windows and trusses, exposed concrete beams, and a double-height pitched roof with overhead glazing. 

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Fence, Windows, Beam
© Lorenzo Zandri

Harries and Aedy briefed the architects to balance the historic building fabric with a new, natural interior palette, improve spatial flow and incorporate abundant storage throughout. The couple wanted a flexible space to host friends, dinner parties, work events, photoshoots, record podcasts, and support weekly team meetings.

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Image 25 of 25
Floor plan

Studio McW redesigned the entrance level, opening up the existing partitioned bedroom and dressing room to create a large aperture to draw light through the new glazed internal wall to the bathroom and utility space.  

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Reclaimed timber stairs lead up to an open-plan living space. The architects stripped back a maze of redundant overhead services, opening up and increasing the sense of volume above. The floor plan was constricted by a large, defunct concrete doorway that created a bottleneck opposite balustrading. Studio McW removed this impediment and reorganized the layout, shifting the kitchen to the rear of the apartment to create flexible yet distinct zones for work, rest, and dining.

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Bed
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Chair
© Lorenzo Zandri

Studio McW anchored the bright neutral interiors with custom oak and concrete joinery, cast in situ. The vast concrete island stands steadfast in the kitchen, doubling as a dining bench. 

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Lorenzo Zandri

A long concrete sideboard with oak cabinetry and shelving runs the full length of the southern elevation; a multi-use feature offering seating, storage, and display for Harries and Aedy’s collection of art, photography, cameras, and treasures collected throughout the couple's extensive international travels. Much of the artwork and prints decorating the interiors were created by the couples’ friends, each piece imbuing the space with a strong narrative of friendship, creativity, and passion.

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Glass
© Lorenzo Zandri

True to Studio McW’s signature approach to craftsmanship and wellbeing, Earthrise Studio is finished with toxin-absorbing, matte clay walls which unify the two stories, and a custom black mild steel balustrade allows light to permeate the floor below.

Save this picture!
Earthrise Studio / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Brick, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio McW
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Earthrise Studio / Studio McW" 12 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987061/earthrise-studio-studio-mcw> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream