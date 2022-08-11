WilkinsonEyre and Architectus Unveil Design of New Wellness-Focused Office Tower in Melbourne

Save this picture! Courtesy of WilkinsonEyre and Architectus

Global real estate developer Hines has announced the launch of 600 Collins, a new premium-grade office tower in the heart of Melbourne’s central business district. The tower will be designed by international architecture practice WilkinsonEyre and Australian architecture and design firm Architectus, with a strong focus on wellness, workplace, and optimized tenant experience, while integrating best practices in all facets of environmental, social, and corporate governance.

The project was acquired and designed all throughout the pandemic, which is why the "post-pandemic workplace" was a focal point during the design conception. The project will feature over 60,000 square meters of office spaces with high quality amenities, hospitality facilities, wellness centers, and collaborative work zones.

The contextual tower and podium highlight the articulated facades with dramatic plays of light and shadow, creating a sculptural addition to the Melbourne skyline and business district. The project also enhances the fine-grain laneways of its surroundings, embracing a new pedestrian connection and an improved public realm with an active frontage that responds to Melbourne’s cultural urban fabric.

Targeting a minimum 6 Star Green Star rating by the Green Building Council of Australia and a Platinum WELL Certification for shell and core, the design incorporates strong biophilic principals and reflects the latest trends in sustainable and healthy workplaces. The building will deliver amenity provisions on levels not yet seen in Melbourne, including premium F&B offerings, rooftop terraces, conference and collaboration zones, wellness center, and open green spaces.

The words ‘future of office’ are thrown around a lot, yet few developers have a firm view of what this future will be. 600 Collins will be a pivotal milestone in defining this future – designed to be a community rather than simply an office space, it unites technology with flexibility in its workspaces and offers an unprecedented level of in-building lifestyle amenity. Linking work with exercise, wellness, social connection and recreation, 600 Collins’ will give staff a reason every day to want to be a part of their office community, all within one of the most sustainable built structures in the country. -- Simon Nasa, Hines Managing Director

600 Collins is set to be one of the most transit-oriented developments in Melbourne, with immediate access to tram stops on both Collins and Spencer Street, as well as immediate proximity to Southern Cross Station. The project's location provides unique access to regional workforces of Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat.

The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 has nominated 34 outstanding projects from 13 different countries to compete for this year’s edition. WilkinsonEyre's One Barangaroo project in Sydney, Australia was among the nominated projects, chosen for its ability to combine sustainability, external design, and internal use of space, and take full consideration of social and urban planning-related aspects in order to create an exemplary design.

Construction of 600 Collins is scheduled to begin in January 2023.