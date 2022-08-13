Submit a Project Advertise
World
  What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work?

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work?

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 1 of 5
Apartamento LR / nmdarq. Image: © nmdarq

Bringing fire indoors is something many people want during winter. In addition to warming the environment, fire creates a unique sensation that goes back to the beginnings of human habitation, leading us to a certain emotional comfort. Before, a chimney and a stock of firewood were needed to guarantee this, nowadays there are ecological fireplaces, which can be built-in or portable: a great choice for those who live in apartments or do not like the smoke generated by the fire.

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 2 of 5What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 3 of 5What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 4 of 5What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 5 of 5+ 5

The ecological fireplace gets its name because instead of using wood, it uses ethyl alcohol as fuel to produce the flames - renewable and lower in carbon dioxide emissions, compared to the use of firewood.

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 3 of 5
L'And Vineyards Hotel / PROMONTORIO + Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It usually consists of a burner - the combustion chamber, where the fuel is placed - and which will define the heating capacity and intensity of the fire. The more powerful the combustion chamber, the more it will heat up a room. Therefore, it is worth consulting an expert to ensure that the fireplace meets your requirements before buying it.

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 4 of 5
Apartamento RJ / Nildo José. Image: © Fran Parente

As mentioned before, one of the main advantages is that the ecological fireplace does not smoke, making it easier to use indoors and eliminating the concern of designing an exhaust system to ensure cleaner air. Therefore, the fireplace can become a more versatile element in the house or apartment: used to punctuate or divide environments and receive different materials around its perimeter for greater prominence.

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 5 of 5
Apartamento em Arroios / Manuel Tojal Architects. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

In addition, it can be purchased or designed as a portable model, and can accompany you in different rooms of the home. In a quick survey, we can see that the prices of ecological fireplaces available on the market range from 200 to 800 BRL on average, an affordable investment compared to traditional fireplaces and that can add a lot of value to your environment.

What Are Ecological Fireplaces and How Do They Work? - Image 2 of 5
Apartamento Campo Belo / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Image: © Raul Fonseca

