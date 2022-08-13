Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. 603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects

603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects

Save
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects

603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Bedroom603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 43

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
San Francisco, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Richard Barnes

‘This city is a point upon a map of fog’ Ambrose Bierce. The gridded hills of the city of San Francisco are a rolling topography of crystalline geometry which glisten in the Mediterranean light. Sweeping views from the Bay and hills are synoptic images that cement the city’s character. The exact order of repeating bays that line older streets reinforces this image at a more intimate scale.

Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Richard Barnes

This attempts to condense the faceted images of boxes stepping on the hills in a contemporary building. Folded bays overlap and mirror, creating a rippling and staggered woven façade of repeated elements, reinvigorating the undulating crenelated street walls of simple materials found all over the city in its traditional architecture. 

Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Richard Barnes
Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Richard Barnes
Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Image 40 of 43
Section - Longitudinal

The project is 25 units, 16 of which are stacked two-story townhouses. Although compact, they offer the dimensions of two levels, one for living, the other for two bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing an alternative urban townhouse type. This format eliminates corridors on bedroom levels, reducing circulation and increasing habitable space.

Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Countertop, Bed, Bedroom
© Richard Barnes
Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Bedroom
© Richard Barnes
Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Image 39 of 43
Diagram

Where typical double-loaded corridor buildings can achieve an efficiency of around 84% net to gross, here efficiency is 91%. The ground level is floor-to-ceiling glass wrapped in perforated metal. The rooftop is a common outdoor garden for the residents.

Save this picture!
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Richard Barnes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San Francisco, California, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects" 13 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986991/603-tennessee-apartments-stanley-saitowitz-natoma-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream