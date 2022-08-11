Submit a Project Advertise
Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti

Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti

Restaurant
České Budějovice, Czech Republic
  Architects: Atelier 111 Architekti
  Area: 547
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: BoysPlayNice
  Lead Architects: Jiří Weinzettl, Veronika Indrová
Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Exterior Photography, Facade
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The existing building of the restaurant, a wooden structure built around 1970, was not meeting current technical or spatial requirements. We have designed a simple wooden structure for a new seasonal garden restaurant at the same place, in direct contact with water.

Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© BoysPlayNice

The delicate wooden pillars are giving the whole structure lightness, and airiness and enable a maximum connection of the inside space with its surroundings. The spatial organization is based on a module of a cube with a length of 3 m. The covered porch offers many different possible arrangements of seating.

Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© BoysPlayNice
Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Image 20 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam, Column
© BoysPlayNice
Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© BoysPlayNice

The facilities contain a kitchen with spacious storage rooms to enable functioning in a catering form. The enclosed parts, originally considered to be covered with coil-Brite facade panels (brushed aluminum panels), we realized from cetris panels for cost-saving reasons.

Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio, Deck
© BoysPlayNice

The exterior screen roller shades placed along the edge were supposed to partially protect guests from sun rays, wind, and rain. When completely closed, also enable temporary heating of the space of the restaurant. They have not yet been implemented.

Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Garden, Forest
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

Project location

Address: České Budějovice, Czech Republic

Atelier 111 Architekti
Cite: "Garden Restaurant / Atelier 111 Architekti" 11 Aug 2022.

