World
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: Battleiroig
  Area: 4138
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Oriol Gómez
  City: Barcelona
  Country: Spain
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Exterior Photography
© Oriol Gómez

Text description provided by the architects. In a strong commitment to innovation, the building has a charred wood façade that follows the Shou Sugi Ban method. This traditional Japanese technique consists of burning the outer layer of the wood, achieving a unique and attractive facade with great properties. Applying a controlled burning of the wood ensures excellent fireproof protection of the façade, as well as protection against humidity, solar radiation, and insect attack.

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oriol Gómez
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography, Facade
© Oriol Gómez

Thanks to this choice, the façade of the building are resolved with a highly durable natural system of very low maintenance. An ancient technique adapted to the strict current requirements in an innovative way. In terms of sustainability, the use of wood represents a substantial reduction in the carbon footprint of the building, a commitment that the team assumes in each project. Each m3 of wood used stores approximately 1 ton of CO2. This fact, together with other measures that reduce the energy demand of the building, has allowed the project to obtain the LEED Gold sustainability certification.

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Oriol Gómez

This façade decision also influences the comfort of the users, since it confers well-being and warmth to the exterior spaces of the building. The arrangement of terraces on each floor intensifies the relationship between the offices and the outdoor spaces, which are characterized by the warmth of the wood and the presence of vegetation.

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Oriol Gómez

One of the main requirements from the beginning of the project was to achieve maximum energy efficiency. For this, a logical design is chosen that allows all the sustainability premises to be integrated and coordination between all disciplines is utilized to the maximum to achieve it. The Entegra Offices worked to establish passive strategies that reduce the energy demand of the building.

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography
© Oriol Gómez
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography
© Oriol Gómez

The façade plays with the projections of the floors, providing protection against solar radiation and reducing its energy demand. With the same objective, the optimal percentage between glass and solid in each facade was studied, reaching an optimal balance between the use of natural lighting and the control of solar radiation, that is, between user comfort and energy efficiency.

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Image 26 of 35
Floor Plan
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography
© Oriol Gómez
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Image 27 of 35
Floor Plan
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Oriol Gómez

All roof elements are designed in white to prevent the materials from absorbing and storing thermal energy. Natural ventilation is also favored thanks to an intelligent system that, through sensors, opens windows on the façade to take advantage of cross ventilation as well as mechanical air-conditioning.

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Deck, Balcony, Beam
© Oriol Gómez
Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oriol Gómez

Entegra has been the subject of a study of energy efficiency measures that have allowed the net consumption of primary energy to be reduced to 23.9 kWh/m² per year. This value is lower than the Passivhaus regulatory standards and recommendations of the EPBD directive, which places the building in an nZEB classification. In turn, it is more than four times lower than the normative value required by the Technical Building Code in Spain. The avant-garde charred wood façade and the large number of innovations aimed at the efficiency and sustainable mobility of the building make the Entegra offices a reference in 22@. A unique building designed to add value to the companies that are established in it. 

Entegra Offices / Battleiroig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oriol Gómez

Project location

Address:El Poblenou, Barcelona, Spain

Battleiroig
