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Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture

Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Handrail, ForestSuspension House / Fougeron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailSuspension House / Fougeron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestSuspension House / Fougeron Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairSuspension House / Fougeron Architecture - More Images+ 38

Curated by Paula Pintos

Houses, Renovation, Extension
United States
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Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Suspended between two beautiful California hills, this remodel spans a creek and boasts a waterfall in the back yard.

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Fougeron Architecture
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GlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionUnited States

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Cite: "Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986670/suspension-house-fougeron-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joe Fletcher

悬垂住宅 / Fougeron Architecture

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