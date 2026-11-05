Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture

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Architects: Fougeron Architecture
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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- Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension
- Principal Architect: Anne Fougeron
- Project Manager: Todd Aranaz
- Design Team: Niiraj Kapadia, Fionnuala Bhreathnach, Mariana Alberola, Jennifer Li, Ana Finkelstein
- Program / Use / Building Function: Renovation and addition, single family house
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Suspended between two beautiful California hills, this remodel spans a creek and boasts a waterfall in the back yard.