World
Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects

Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects

Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, GardenBi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 32

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

A green resort at home! Situated about 5 km south of Nha Trang city center, Bi House Nha Trang is located in a rapidly developing suburb with an increasing population where intense concrete construction is shrinking vegetation and natural green spaces. Keeping in mind the spirit of Green Architecture, Bi House Nha Trang design brings a sustainable resort space and nature to the house and contributes to counteract the impact of humankind on the planet.

Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Built on an area of 80  m2, Bi House does return as much of the natural green space by vertical green patches weaving and rearranging throughout the building. This helps create a natural shield against heat, noise, and dust as well as gives the house a different appearance from the outside. Constantly attacked by the heat of central Vietnam, natural ventilation is the priority for sustainable energy architecture in the area. To achieve this, multiple solutions had been implemented.

Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki
Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Image 32 of 32
Diagrams
Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Bi House’s master bedroom on the top floor is protected from the heat by a grassed roof. For the two bedrooms on the middle floor which absorb the most heat in the afternoon, we create a deep trench separating the two spaces, extending from the ground floor to the terrace to create a ventilation space and a second wall to shield and reduce heat radiation from the outside directly into the building. Horizontally, there are two ventilation gaps located behind and above the staircase area between the house to help air flow and radiate heat for the whole house.

Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

On top of that, green gardens surrounding the house also provide another boost of natural cool air. Besides heat control, lighting is also well thought out. Throughout the spaces, glass panes are flexibly used in many different positions to bring natural light into the building as well as minimize power consumption. 

Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
Pham Huu Son Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Bi House Nha Trang / Pham Huu Son Architects" 06 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

