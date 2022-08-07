We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio

Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio

Save
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio

Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, CourtyardKemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail, GardenKemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Windows, BeamKemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Kuta Utara, Indonesia
  • Architects: PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1213
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Jotun, Toto, Mowilex
  • Lead Architects : Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
  • Project Manager : Andhika
  • Design Team : Karina Citra Ninta Bangun, Evan Geraldhi, Defi Reisna, Tasya Eprisa, Nuke Rachmasari, Mira Andrea
  • City : Kuta Utara
  • Country : Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Kemilau Canggu is a hotel renovation project whose scope of work includes rearranging floor plans, facades, and building interiors. The initial condition of this building has been divided into several rooms, a lobby, and 1 house as a villa. The arrangement of openings in each room is not good, making air circulation and light very poor. The condition of the room becomes dark and uncomfortable. In addition, because this building is a semi-finished building that was later abandoned by the previous owner, many functions of the space do not yet exist such as a kitchen, office, and service room.

Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Image 16 of 21
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail, Garden
© Mario Wibowo

The interior layout is adjusted to the client's request so that this hotel can run optimally, the functions of the space that did not exist before were also added. The mass of the building was renovated with a new look and was designed with a larger opening. The hotel design applies the concept of tropical residence in order to get hotel rooms with good air circulation and light. At the back, voids and gardens are made so that each room has an opening that produces good air circulation into the room. The curtains are also made more open so that the light can reach the terrace and the rooms.

Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Image 17 of 21
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Windows, Beam
© Mario Wibowo

In the common rooms and hallways, an unfinished impression is given, such as the exposed concrete floors and sandstone on the walls of the rooms. This hotel uses minimal maintenance materials, thus minimizing maintenance costs. The roster material with the same color as the exposed walls and floors gives a non-massive texture to the building. The exterior appearance of this building also really highlights the use of bengkirai wood on railings, facades, and lumber ceilings. The lattice on the terrace of the room also uses bengkirai wood.

Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Image 18 of 21
Plan - Second Floor

The design of a room that has large openings on the front and back certainly has a positive and negative impact on the activities of its users. The large opening certainly helps for good light and air circulation. However, of course, privacy is needed for room users. The choice of curtain material that is thick enough and a wooden lattice in front of the terrace is a solution to the privacy issue.

Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden, Deck
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section 1
Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo

The addition of the crossbar and the front deck is one of the major structural works in this building. The structural system used is a foot plate foundation and uses WF steel. This adapts to the needs of the space above which is quite large in weight, kitchen, and kale. In addition, the existence of this villa which is not far from the beach is certainly one of the factors in determining the foundation and size of the steel. The new design of this villa is able to accommodate the client's desire to produce healthy hotel rooms by making larger openings and voids, so as to create good air and light circulation. The newly designed spaces can also accommodate functions that previously did not exist in existing buildings. 

Save this picture!
Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Canggu, Kuta Utara, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsIndonesia
Cite: "Kemilau Hotel / Parisauli Arsitek Studio" 07 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986656/kemilau-hotel-parisauli-arsitek-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream