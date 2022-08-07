Tsumugu House / Archipatch

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. It is a wooden one-story house built in a region full of nature, where four family members will live in it. In Japan, the functions required for home due to the Covit19 have diversified at once. The house has become more frequently used not only as a place of living but also as a place of work and socializing.

To answer this need, this house has not only private rooms and LDKs for each individual, but also a Japanese-style room with tatami mats in the center of the house. This Japanese-style room is designed as a space that can be used for many purposes, such as a drawing room, a gathering space for a large number of people, a simple guest room, and a housework room.

The Japanese-style room is separated from other spaces by a shoji, and by opening and closing this shoji according to the purpose at that time, it can be connected to the LDK and become a part of the LDK, or it can be connected to the entrance and used Engawa. By combining/separating with the surrounding space, the whole space can be reorganized.

The LDK can also be opened through a large 2-meter opening to enjoy a life that integrates the LDK with the outside terrace and garden. On the other hand, the building's high thermal insulation, ventilation system using geothermal heat, and an outside water basin that can be used as a cool spot, have made it possible to minimize energy consumption. The exterior and interior design is warm and inviting, using cedar, cypress, and natural stone grown in the region to give a sense of the texture that only natural materials can provide. The house is designed to connect with nature, and to realize a comfortable lifestyle in harmony with the ever-changing natural environment.