We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Tsumugu House / Archipatch

Tsumugu House / Archipatch

Save
Tsumugu House / Archipatch

Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, BeamTsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, BeamTsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, FacadeTsumugu House / Archipatch - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kagoshima, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yousuke Harigane

Text description provided by the architects. It is a wooden one-story house built in a region full of nature, where four family members will live in it. In Japan, the functions required for home due to the Covit19 have diversified at once. The house has become more frequently used not only as a place of living but also as a place of work and socializing. 

Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yousuke Harigane
Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Image 16 of 18
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam
© Yousuke Harigane
Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Image 17 of 18
Plan - Loft
Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Yousuke Harigane

To answer this need, this house has not only private rooms and LDKs for each individual, but also a Japanese-style room with tatami mats in the center of the house. This Japanese-style room is designed as a space that can be used for many purposes, such as a drawing room, a gathering space for a large number of people, a simple guest room, and a housework room.

Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yousuke Harigane
Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Image 18 of 18
Sections

The Japanese-style room is separated from other spaces by a shoji, and by opening and closing this shoji according to the purpose at that time, it can be connected to the LDK and become a part of the LDK, or it can be connected to the entrance and used Engawa. By combining/separating with the surrounding space, the whole space can be reorganized.

Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yousuke Harigane

The LDK can also be opened through a large 2-meter opening to enjoy a life that integrates the LDK with the outside terrace and garden. On the other hand, the building's high thermal insulation, ventilation system using geothermal heat, and an outside water basin that can be used as a cool spot, have made it possible to minimize energy consumption. The exterior and interior design is warm and inviting, using cedar, cypress, and natural stone grown in the region to give a sense of the texture that only natural materials can provide. The house is designed to connect with nature, and to realize a comfortable lifestyle in harmony with the ever-changing natural environment.

Save this picture!
Tsumugu House / Archipatch - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yousuke Harigane

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Archipatch
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Tsumugu House / Archipatch" 07 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986577/tsumugu-house-archipatch> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream