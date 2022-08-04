We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Vase Store / Kii inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamVase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamVase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Meguro City, Japan
  • Architects : Satoshi Arai, Kei Nakatomi
  • City : Meguro City
  • Country : Japan
Vase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Masanori Kaneshita

Text description provided by the architects. Vase is a selected apparel store located along the Meguro River. Vase is a store that selects brands and clothes from all over the world based on the concept of “classic & avant-garde”. In this project, we wanted to create a place that expresses the store's concept, which is full of attention to detail, by composing the space with a variety of different shapes, materials, and finishes, just like the products selected and collected from all over the world.

Vase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Closet
© Masanori Kaneshita
Vase Store / Kii inc. - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Vase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Masanori Kaneshita

The wooden house, which was the site of the plane, was in a state where it could not be used as it was because everything was damaged. We removed the damaged parts and made minimal repairs using inorganic finishes such as white, gray, and mortar to make the most of the bare frame. For fixtures, we used a combination of everyday building materials such as larch plywood, corrugated sheets, galvanized and chromate plating, corrugated cardboard, and glass.

Vase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Beam
© Masanori Kaneshita

Functional parts such as door handles, hooks for fitting rooms, and leather for hanging hanger pipes were made by designers of brands handled by Vase. On the exterior, only the area around the entrance was painted white to retain the appearance of the building when it was used as a residence but to ooze a new atmosphere to the street.

Vase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Masanori Kaneshita
Vase Store / Kii inc. - Interior Photography
© Masanori Kaneshita

The newly collected shapes, materials, and finishes are lined up flat in the old building without mixing. The contrast created by the new functionality in the wooden house that retains its old scenery was intended to resonate with the unique products and become a unique place, Vase.

Vase Store / Kii inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masanori Kaneshita

Project location

Address:Nakameguro, Meguro City, Tokyo 153-0061, Japan

Kii inc.
WoodConcrete

StoreJapan
Cite: "Vase Store / Kii inc." 04 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986575/vase-store-kii-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

