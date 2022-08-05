We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeBob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, BrickBob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior PhotographyBob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum, Exhibition Center, Detail
Tulsa, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  17500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Matthew Millman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Owens Corning, Black Buffalo Ironworks, Eklipse , Erik T Burke, Olson Kundig
  • Design Principal : Alan Maskin
  • Principal (Architecture) : Stephen Yamada-Heidner, AIA, LEED® AP
  • Project Manager (Exhibits) : Marlene Chen, AIA, LEED® AP
  • Project Architect (Architecture) : Holly Simon
  • Exhibit Design Staff : Ryan Botts, Brian Havener, Karen Duan and Aiym Zhumasheva
  • Exhibit Fabricator : CREO Exhibits
  • City : Tulsa
  • Country : United States
Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to the study and appreciation of Bob Dylan and his worldwide cultural significance, the new Bob Dylan Center traces the creative trajectory of this prolific artist across his 60-year career. Located in the Tulsa Arts District, the Center is envisioned as a dynamic, multifaceted venue, housing permanent, temporary, and traveling exhibitions readily accessible by artists, historians, musicologists, and the general public seeking a deeper comprehension of Dylan’s work, his influences and the offshoots inspired by his legacy.

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Matthew Millman

Olson Kundig was selected through an international design competition. The firm’s winning entry was focused on the notion of Bob Dylan as a “Master of Change.” Understanding Dylan’s life and career as a portrait of transformation, Design Principal Alan Maskin envisioned the new Bob Dylan Center as the embodiment of continual change, from the building’s architectural approach to its exhibit design and rotating installations.

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography
© Matthew Millman
Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Matthew Millman

The new Bob Dylan Center also serves as the primary public venue for The Bob Dylan Archive, a collection of more than 100,000 items spanning handwritten manuscripts, notebooks and correspondence, films, videos, artwork, memorabilia, and original studio recordings. While the Archive’s permanent repository is open only to qualified researchers and scholars, a linear gallery wall and interactive display feature nearly 100 items from the collection for visitors to explore.

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography
© Matthew Millman
Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography
© Matthew Millman

“Since the 1960s, I have been inspired by the role that change and reinvention have played in the creative life of Bob Dylan. Rather than create a monument to Bob Dylan in the traditional music museum sense, we imagined a synoptic, continually changing, and highly programmed facility featuring immersive exhibit experiences and rarely seen artifacts that will transform and grow along with the accompanying Bob Dylan Archive.” –Alan Maskin, Design Principal.

Bob Dylan Center / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography
© Matthew Millman

Address:Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

