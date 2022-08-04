We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Patio, CourtyardBerezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomBerezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamBerezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  470
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dessine
  • Lead Architects : BLOCO Arquitetos - Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Collaborator : Luciana Ribeiro
  • Contstruction : Grid Engenharia
  • Structural Engineering : André Torres
  • City : Brasília
  • Country : Brazil
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on an urban plot with a slight slope from the street towards the back of the lot. The entire program was distributed on a single floor that is leveled with the public sidewalk, which generated an intentional outcrop of the pool at the back of the house. The pool occupies almost the entire boundary between the house and the yard at the back of the lot. It was designed with enough dimensions so that one of the residents, who is a swimming teacher, could teach at home.

Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 31 of 34
Ground floor plan
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 32 of 34
Sections
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Concrete, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Joana França

The rooms open onto an uncovered perimeter garden on one side of the plot, while the services are located on the other side, facing the mandatory retreat area. The social area (living room, dining room and balcony) faces the backyard and occupies a transversal portion of the plan. The direct connection between the front access and the social area is made through a 2-meter wide corridor that separates the bedrooms from the service area. This passage has 6 linear zenith openings for natural lighting and ventilation.

Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Patio, Courtyard
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 34 of 34
Isometric
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Joana França
Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Joana França

The roof structure of the house is formed by 8 exposed concrete beams cast in place, with a length of 30.5 meters and spaced 2.10 meters apart. The beams are interspersed with exposed beams of the slab-panel type. A second mesh of perpendicular beams follows the internal divisions of the rooms and “ties together” the whole structure. At some specific points (access gallery, bathrooms, circulations and internal sections of the room and balcony) the placement of the slab-panel joists is interrupted by linear skylights for natural lighting and/or ventilation. Most of the luminaires are built into these skylights.

Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

BLOCO Arquitetos
Cite: "Berezowski House / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Casa Berezowski / BLOCO Arquitetos] 04 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986548/berezowski-house-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

