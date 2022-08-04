We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenSóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Bench, GardenSóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamSóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Park, Cultural Architecture, Community
Spain
  • Architects: BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  201800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ESCOFET, Arqteria, Construcciones Casado, ESAN Pavimentos, Egoin, Grup Azero UPTON CONNECT, Kausa, MIRPA, Muros XS, Porosonic, Puigdellivol, Urbidermis
  • Lead Architects : Berta Barrio, Josep Peraire
  • Collaborators : Oriol Peroy, Adriana Salvat, Esther Rodríguez, Maria Torrellas, Cèlia Vall, Zoí Casimiro
  • Promotor : BIMSA y Ajuntament de Barcelona
  • Calculation Structures : ESKUBI TURRÓ arquitectes
  • Calculation Installations : E3G ingeniería
  • Building Budget : BRUFAU & CUSÓ Estudi d’arquitectura
  • Budget Park : ODC Works management services
  • Energy Consultant : AIGUASOL
  • Landscape : Bàrbara Pla
  • Acoustic Consultant : David Casadevall
  • Aquatic Vegetation : Aragrup
  • Building Construction : CRC Obras y Servicios
  • Park Construction : ACSA Sorigué
  • Executive Office Building : DALMAU+MORROS Tècnics
  • Park Construction Management : IM3 ingenieros emetres
  • Health And Safety Coordination : IPLAN gestión integral, e3 solinteg
  • Country : Spain
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Plaza Sóller in Barcelona (Spain, 1983) was enclosed by a porticoed structure that separated it from the surrounding area. At the end of the square was the Ateneu la Bòbila community facility. It was an underused space on the outskirts of the neighborhood's people's everyday lives due to the difficulties of entering or leaving, as well as significant architectural barriers.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Adrià Goula

In 2015, the Barcelona City Council responded to the neighborhood claim that called for the comprehensive reform of the complex. The project guidelines were produced through a participatory process with neighbors, neighborhood entities, and youngsters from the local school Palma de Mallorca. The project's wills are:

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden
© Adrià Goula

RECONNECT the park with the everyday life of neighbors, creating an accessible, inclusive, and safe space with a gender perspective.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Image 32 of 41
Axonometry

REACTIVATE the social interaction of the neighborhood, providing support for a variety of events and also for the important existing community network.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Adrià Goula

RENATURALIZE public space to increase biodiversity, improve citizens' quality of life, and transform the park into a space for health and shelter resilient to climate change.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden
© Adrià Goula

After the outer building is dismantled, a network of accessible routes connects the neighborhood through the park. The park is no longer entered or exited; instead, it is passed through on the way to school, the market, and other destinations.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

The Ateneu that has been reformed, expanded, and integrated into the Park is being added to the other Park's spaces, such as the agora, greenhouse, gym, children's games, sports, naturalized lake, or large multipurpose square. In the Ateneu, nine neighborhood associations weave a supportive network of community exchange and help and cultural, educational, leisure, and parenting support programs.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Dry construction is suggested for the expansion of the new level. There is a structure of wooden porches with a span of 10m every 5m, interior, and exterior balloon frame walls, and a metal façade with timber slats as sun protection.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Adrià Goula
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Image 34 of 41
Floor 0 Building
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Image 38 of 41
Section Building
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Arcade
© Adrià Goula

The new compositive order of the additional level, with a vertical wooden beam’s rhythm as solar protection, sews the two levels of the façade. To achieve ideal comfort at a low cost of environmental resources, the project takes as many passive measures as possible to reduce energy consumption and also it generates energy with renewable energy

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Adrià Goula

Environmental benefits in addition to the socioeconomic ones must be considered. The change from square to park strengthens its place in the Collserola Natural Park's network of environmental connections to the sea. Furthermore, biodiversity is enhanced by doubling the green area, creating refuges for invertebrates, and implementing a SUDS infrastructure and a phytopurification system in the pond.

Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula
Sóller Park / BARRIO PERAIRE Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Table, Bench, Garden
© Adrià Goula

 When combined with an activating community center, the park model increases public space's ability to influence people's lives positively. The Plaza Sóller and Ateneu la Bòbila complex has been transformed into a park that promotes residents’ health and well-being, reclaiming its function as a hub for meeting and coexistence in the Porta neighborhood.

