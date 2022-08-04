We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Column

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Watching Tower, Small Scale, Other Structures
Piha, New Zealand
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett

Text description provided by the architects. The lifeguard tower is an essential facility that enables observation, patrolling, and protection at North Piha - one of New Zealand's most beautiful but dangerous surf beaches. The tower is to serve the club and the community by providing a functional and durable building to replace the existing dated structure.

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Entry Level

The brief was for a robust, low-maintenance building that would withstand the severe North Piha coastal environment. It needed to provide accommodation for four lifeguards with excellent visibility along the beach - a building that was functional and responded to its context.

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Interior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Observation Level
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Column
© Samuel Hartnett

Piha is a part of the rohe (territory) of Te Kawerau ā Maki (the indigenous Māori iwi) who gifted the name Te Pae, meaning ‘to perch’ - a place to sit, look, and observe. It was a privilege to be able to incorporate this narrative into the concept of the tower.

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Interior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Image 25 of 27
Section

The form offers the softness and quiet presence in this powerful coastal location. The site is remote, and so prefabricated concrete sections were factory-made and assembled on site. This minimized dune and planting disturbance on this fragile beach. North Piha is unusual in that the sand is black. The black oxidized concrete references this and the curved form reflects the undulating dunes that the building sits amongst. The tower is modest in scale and recessive, respecting its setting. At the same time, as a beacon for visitors to the beach, it requires easy recognition, and the distinctive form sits in contrast to the beautiful, rugged backdrop. This is a piece of coastal sculpture with a nod to traditional maritime observation structures around the New Zealand coast.

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Image 27 of 27
Exploded Isometric View
Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Hartnett

The tower is sustainable, utilizing operable windows for ventilation, with high levels of insulation, sun protection, thermal mass, and natural light. It provides shelter and protection for the lifeguards. The placement of the windows was carefully determined by the club to provide optimum beach surveillance and a connection back to the clubhouse. The new tower is a vital addition to safety at North Piha. It delivers a facility that supports the extraordinary volunteers who run it and meets the needs of its community now and into the future.

Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Samuel Hartnett

Project gallery

Project location

Address: North Piha Road, Piha 0772, New Zealand

Crosson Architects
Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Cultural Architecture, Learning, watching tower, Other, Small Scale, Other Structures, New Zealand
Cite: "Te Pae North Piha Surf Lifesaving Tower / Crosson Architects" 04 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

