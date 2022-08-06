We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Living Room
TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architects: moss.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  236
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :TOREAL
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CHELSEA INTERNATIONAL, COMPLEX UNIVERSAL FURNITURE SUPPLY, Marvelous inc.
  • Interior Design : moss.
  • Project Management : WM
TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Living Room
© TOREAL

Text description provided by the architects. An office filled with energy created by the accumulation and contrast of materials. The Nagoya office of TENTiE, a company that operates the artist activity support project “MUSIC PLANET” and the original school song production service “Sukuson”, etc., support the dreams of people who enjoy themselves to the fullest.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© TOREAL
TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Image 13 of 13
Plan
TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© TOREAL

The Nagoya office of TENTiE, is a company that fully supports the dreams of people who enjoy themselves. Symbolic furniture and elements consist of an accumulation of bricks and the energy generated by the contrast between the symbolic furniture and elements made of brick and inorganic materials such as galvanized steel panels, glass, and mirrors is a powerful force.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Garden
© TOREAL

The energy generated by the contrast of inorganic materials such as zinc steel plate panels, glass, and mirrors, combined with strong plantings and landscape stones, embodies the image of a vibrant company that values individuality.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography
© TOREAL

The light leaking from behind the lounge placed at the end of the conduit and the reflections from the mirrors create various depths and views in the space. We hope that the active communication that takes place among the functions arranged in the lounge will generate further creativity for the company.

TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Living Room
© TOREAL

Project location

Address:Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

moss.
GlassBrick

Cite: "TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss." 06 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

