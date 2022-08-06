TENTiE Nagoya Office / moss.

+ 13

Client : TENTiE

Construction : Mizuno Kogei

Collaborators : CHELSEA INTERNATIONAL

City : Nagoya

Country : Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An office filled with energy created by the accumulation and contrast of materials. The Nagoya office of TENTiE, a company that operates the artist activity support project “MUSIC PLANET” and the original school song production service “Sukuson”, etc., support the dreams of people who enjoy themselves to the fullest.

The Nagoya office of TENTiE, is a company that fully supports the dreams of people who enjoy themselves. Symbolic furniture and elements consist of an accumulation of bricks and the energy generated by the contrast between the symbolic furniture and elements made of brick and inorganic materials such as galvanized steel panels, glass, and mirrors is a powerful force.

The energy generated by the contrast of inorganic materials such as zinc steel plate panels, glass, and mirrors, combined with strong plantings and landscape stones, embodies the image of a vibrant company that values individuality.

The light leaking from behind the lounge placed at the end of the conduit and the reflections from the mirrors create various depths and views in the space. We hope that the active communication that takes place among the functions arranged in the lounge will generate further creativity for the company.