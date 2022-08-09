How to Choose the Right Type of Rug for Your Home?

Save this picture! Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos. Image © Manuel Sá

Rugs are not items that usually go unnoticed in residential environments. In addition to warming the environment and making them more cozy, when used correctly, rugs connect the furniture and give unity to the decor. Here are some tips on how to properly size and choose this item in your home.

+ 18

Very common in living rooms or TV rooms, but also suitable for bedrooms, bathrooms, hallways and dining rooms, rugs are decorative objects that have multiple uses. At the same time that it helps to delimit a room without using walls or other partitions, it can also warm the environment, especially when used on cold floors, offering an extra layer where people can sit and lie down, making the use of space more dynamic.

Save this picture! Apartamento HD / Escala Arquitetura . Image © MCA Estudio

Furthermore, it is a decorative object that, by covering a considerable area, can be used as a tool to give identity to that place, emphasizing its neutrality or standing out as a focal point.



They are also important for preserving floors and protecting them from scratches and scratches. Its use, however, needs to be in accordance with the routine and dynamics of the residents, seeking to avoid any type of accident due to slips and trips. There are a few points to keep in mind when choosing your rug:

Sizing

First, it is important to understand what size a rug should be in each environment. If, on the one hand, the rug needs to give unity to the environment in which it is being inserted, on the other hand, it is important that it fills the space in the best way, considering its objects and also the spaces where people will move around. Rugs, when correctly dimensioned, give the feeling of larger and more integrated spaces. In this way, it is important that the area of the rug passes under some furniture, ensuring this integration.

TV and Living Room

In TV and living rooms, for example, the rug must start from under the sofa, reaching the rack, and can also integrate armchairs, poufs and corner and center tables. These are usually large rugs, sold in standard sizes. Due to their scope, living room rugs are used as a focal point of the environment, and can be printed or have strong colors. If the choice is a neutral rug, it should aesthetically balance the space, bringing another texture to the place.

Save this picture! Rug in the living room. Image © Giovana Martino

Save this picture! Apartamento Itambé / Pátio Arquitetos. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Bedrooms

In the bedrooms, you can opt for a large rug that crosses the bedside tables and bed, or even two side walkways. Either way, the main purpose of the rug in the bedroom is to mark the way to the bed, protecting your feet against the cold floor. In this room, it can be more discreet, functional, standing out as a new texture for the space, but with neutrality.

Save this picture! Rug in the beedroom. Image © Giovana Martino

Save this picture! Apartamento FF / Escala Arquitetura. Image © MCA Estudio

Dining Room

In dining rooms, the rug, which usually has the same shape as the table, helps to delimit the space of this furniture and the circulation around it. As it is a dynamic space, with the movement of people, food and drinks, the rug helps protect the floor from any accident and, therefore, it is important that it is easy to maintain and highly resistant and durable.

Save this picture! Rug in the dining room. Image © Giovana Martino

Save this picture! Rose Building / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo. Image © do mal o menos

Material

If sizing is critical when choosing your rug, its materiality is equally important. Made of natural or synthetic materials, rugs can be colored or neutral, with or without patterns. While natural materials use cotton, sisal, wool and jute, synthetic rugs use polypropylene and polyester. This materiality impacts on all of people's senses, and defines the texture, the smell and also the color or pattern. In addition, materiality is directly related to the cost, maintenance, strength and durability of a rug.

Synthetic

In general, synthetic rugs, especially with short fibers, are the easiest to maintain and also the most economical. In addition, synthetic materials end up allowing more varied patterns, colors and textures.

Save this picture! Apartamento em Arroios / Manuel Tojal Architects. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Natural

Using wool, cotton, sisal and jute, natural rugs are closely linked to crafts and manual arts. They are often delicate and prominent pieces, which makes them, in general, more expensive than synthetics. Although they have maintenance limitations, these rugs also have specific textures, bringing complexity to the composition of the environments.

Save this picture! Apartamento 111 / Estúdio Lota. Image © Guilherme Uemura

Finally, it is important to remember that there are no strict rules regarding the use of rugs. They are objects that add to architecture to play a functional but also decorative role. They reflect the atmosphere of the space, revealing the residents' identity.