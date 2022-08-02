We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects

Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, ColumnMaison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, Facade, Windows, ColumnMaison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows, Facade, PatioMaison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Door, Beam, Column+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Extension
Hamburg, Germany
  • Architects: Kawahara Krause Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architects : Tatsuya Kawahara, Ellen Kristina Krause
Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Column
Text description provided by the architects. The remodeling of an old stone house in western France was to give the house a new order, make it more spacious inside, but at the same time preserve its very own character. The house from 1850 and some lower annexes form a courtyard, through which it is accessed. Behind the house is the garden. The building ensemble is built in local stone, the main house has wooden ceilings. Before the remodeling, the inside was divided into small-cell rooms with thin, non-load-bearing walls in contrast to the very thick, solid exterior walls.

Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows, Facade, Patio
Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Image 23 of 37
Sequence of Interior and Exterior Rooms
Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Door, Beam
Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Image 36 of 37
Connectors Diagram
Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Door, Shelving, Chair, Windows, Beam
All interior walls were removed. After the remodeling, the ground floor consists of only one large, open space. Shelves on the outer walls provide necessary storage space and support the characteristics of the room. The space is now characterized mainly by the symmetry of the entrance door and the four windows on each side towards the courtyard and the garden, as well as the presence of the solid stone exterior walls. Along the existing wooden staircase, a shelving unit protrudes into the room, creating open zoning. On the upper floor, built-in wardrobes and shelves form a new room structure.

Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Arch
Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Image 19 of 37
Diagram

The clients' wish for winter gardens on both sides of the house was further developed into a spatial sequence. The first winter garden acts as a threshold and entrance between the courtyard and the now large, open living space, while the second winter garden represents the transition to the open garden. The two winter gardens are characterized by a diagonal wooden lattice structure, the structure of which was also used for a pergola that frames a "green room" in the garden - as a spatial counterpart to the courtyard on the other side of the house.

Maison L / Kawahara Krause Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, Facade, Windows, Column
