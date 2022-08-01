The Falls Bình Thới House / Akitephile

+ 26

Houses • Vietnam Architects: Akitephile

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : DH Studio

Interior Contractor : Uphouse

Design Team : Thinh Luu, Ruby Nguyen, Huy Nguyen, Kiên Nguyen

Client : Dung Truong- Ha Hien

Building Contractor : Truong Long An

Country : Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Normally the human mind works like a biological mechanism: when something is missing, we desire it. Desire to taste a dish that our mothers used to cook, desire to be fragrant of the old house that we haven't visited for more than a decade, desire to hear the cricket’s sound that we had abandoned in the past. Desire to see the sunshine playing on the trees in front of the terrace, desire to touch some values that daily life can't even dream of. In the evolution of Sapiens, our history is to stick to nature, stick to the green. Now the city’s life separates us from­ those things. It makes us desire to travel to nature. ... But just travel, is still not enough. That's why many people still like to plant trees and have their own garden to relax with the smell of leaves covering the whole space, with endless surround sound in harmony with the chirping of birds.

"Well, any tree is fine, as long as it's green. No matter what kind of house, as long as the breath of nature is free to enter every corner of the house." After a hard-working day, when you return home, that's where emotions take over. Let's stop talking about a sustainable building, we just talk about the emotional house, which has a lot of trees, a creature associated with the early stages of human evolution.

Bongour, the waterfall that represents grandeur, green space, and nature, is a creation that impresses anyone who sees it because of an ingenious combination of nature and a similar arrangement as an artificial thing. The cliffs cut by weathering with trees rooted deep into each rock crevice make everyone admire the scenery here. "If only we could live here and still continue our work as we do in the city" is not a personal matter, so why don't we bring a little romance in the highlands to where we live? If Bongour represents for natural thing but looks like an artificial creature, we are going to propose an artificial building that looks like natural scenery.

Also, from CaCO3, also from rock, sand, and gravel, the chemical composition is not much different from Bongour, just stylizing the shape to become an architectural creature, we can create an art rock cave from concrete. Also, many people believe that the whole world was formed at the hand of a creator, maybe a certain weathering process will turn that brick, sand, gravel, and cement mixture into a part of nature. Well, let's temporarily put aside the rules and principles to make the work more human.

Thinking simply, few people buy a few pots of plants to display on their desks but are concerned with their sustainable value or how much oxygen they produce in a day. Just the feeling of sitting and working in the middle of that luxuriant green tree makes us love life more than the moment of getting up to water the plants as if time forgot us in a corner of the room with the tree. we are watering. Whether it's cliffs, green trees, or whatever, creating a happy and emotional home for life is always considered an architect's design mission. We call it Naturalism when people's nature-oriented instincts will be satisfied through architectural simulations.