World
LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design

LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design

LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, WindowsLEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Closet, WindowsLEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, ClosetLEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Shelving

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: TEKI Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  23
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tatsuya Tabii
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KAMO CRAFT
  • Construction : KPW
  • Architect : Tatsuya Nishinaga
  • Clients : FIONEER
  • Hardware : KAMO CRAFT
  • City : Hiroshima
  • Country : Japan
LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. Used clothes give the image of being cheap and easy to buy. Many products are available in a wide variety with no gaps between them. What is called "vintage, has been carefully passed down from generation to generation. They have increased in social value due to their historical background and rarity.

LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Closet
© Tatsuya Tabii
LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Image 21 of 24
Plan
LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Tatsuya Tabii

I think it would be good to have a space just for vintage clothes, not just used clothes. We wanted to create a place where only the products float and are displayed in a showcase. We aimed to create a place where people could enter the showcase and face the products.

LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii
LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Image 24 of 24
Section
LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Tatsuya Tabii

Clothing will be treated as a more sustainable entity by being passed on carefully, not just worn out. I hope it will be such a place where we can rediscover the value and sense of value.

LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

