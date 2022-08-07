LEAD VIP Room Store / TEKI Design

+ 24

Architect : Tatsuya Nishinaga

Clients : FIONEER

Hardware : KAMO CRAFT

City : Hiroshima

Country : Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Used clothes give the image of being cheap and easy to buy. Many products are available in a wide variety with no gaps between them. What is called "vintage, has been carefully passed down from generation to generation. They have increased in social value due to their historical background and rarity.

I think it would be good to have a space just for vintage clothes, not just used clothes. We wanted to create a place where only the products float and are displayed in a showcase. We aimed to create a place where people could enter the showcase and face the products.

Clothing will be treated as a more sustainable entity by being passed on carefully, not just worn out. I hope it will be such a place where we can rediscover the value and sense of value.