Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat

Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Exterior Photography, FacadeLadprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Interior Photography, Table, BedroomLadprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Interior PhotographyLadprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Exterior Photography, Fence+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Skarn Chaiyawat
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alumet, COTTO, Hafele, TGSG, TOA
  • Lead Architects : Skarn Chaiyawat, Puvanart Svavasu
Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Ladprao 80 House is a 150 square meter 2-story residence belonging to a newlywed couple, located amidst the hustle and bustle of central Bangkok, it neighbours a dense housing community and an industrial area of factories and warehouses. Because of the existing urban landscape, the architect’s main design challenge is to create a comfortable and private living space for the young couple within a limited budget of approximately 3 million Thai Baht.

Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground
Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Image 13 of 14
Plan - First Floor
Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Exterior Photography, Fence
© DOF Sky|Ground
Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Interior Photography, Table, Bedroom
© DOF Sky|Ground

With this in consideration, only half of the total land area was to be built on to accommodate for future expansions when their family grows and needed more space. This leads to the initial master plan, which is to locate the house facing the public frontage road and leave the back half of the land as an open lawn for recreational use or for future expansions. For further privacy, a high solid white wall securely surrounds the house. Inside the walls, an open parking garage connects to the house interior, where it is divided into two primary spaces: the double-height living room to the east, and the kitchen/study room to the west, with a simple staircase that leads up to the bedroom and private courtyard on the second floor.

Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© DOF Sky|Ground

Moreover, wishing to make use of natural light and natural ventilation without sacrificing privacy, window openings are made in the semi-private areas of the house such as the living area and the kitchen. The second-floor courtyard also encourages natural ventilation and light while limiting views to and from the outside. Ladprao 80 house is, in common terms, a comfortable home that plays with the density and transparency between public and private spaces. The stark contrast between the pure white geometric house and the irregularity of the surrounding urban fabric provides a backdrop for a young family beginning their future together.

Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat - Exterior Photography, Windows
© DOF Sky|Ground

Cite: "Ladprao 80 House / Skarn Chaiyawat" 30 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986181/ladprao-80-house-skarn-chaiyawat> ISSN 0719-8884

