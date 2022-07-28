Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos

+ 19

Project Team : Pedro Campos Costa, Francisco Guedes, Marta Onofre, Enrica Mazzon, Federica Fortugno

Client : CCA - Campos Costa Arquitetos

City : Lisbon

Country : Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CCA, Campos Costa Arquitetos is an architectural firm founded by Pedro Campos Costa in 2007, which has been developing a transdisciplinary practice. In 2020, the office leaves the Baixa of Lisbon to create an office model with a direct relationship with the street, in the Anjos district.

Located in Rua de Cabo Verde 17A, an old bread factory has been transformed into the entry hall (the old bakery shop) to the Campos Costa Arquitetos office (the bread production area). The Antecâmara project started in February 2021. Rádio and Galeria Antecâmara is a space for meeting and discussion, created to question and broaden the notions and meanings about the city.

Antecâmara was born after the renovation of the old bakery, with large windows to the street, and of the former manufacturing space of the factory, the CCA office, with two large vaulted ovens transformed into a meeting room and model room. The rehabilitation of the space consisted of an intervention to remove, preserve and give evidence to an already existing type of industrial language.

Due to the U-shape, the space naturally divides in two, enabling the diversified use of the atelier, having a more public area, for exhibitions, events, workshops, and a more private office area. To formalize this division, there is a shaped red rail curtain that allows, when necessary, the independence or privacy of the working areas.