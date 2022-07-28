We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Portugal
  5. Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos

Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, TableCampos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, ChairCampos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom, BedCampos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Campos Costa Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1399 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tiago Casanova
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  A Cimenteira do Louro, Vijopal
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Tiago Casanova

Text description provided by the architects. CCA, Campos Costa Arquitetos is an architectural firm founded by Pedro Campos Costa in 2007, which has been developing a transdisciplinary practice. In 2020, the office leaves the Baixa of Lisbon to create an office model with a direct relationship with the street, in the Anjos district.

Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom, Bed
© Tiago Casanova
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Image 16 of 19
Plan
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tiago Casanova
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Arch
© Tiago Casanova

Located in Rua de Cabo Verde 17A, an old bread factory has been transformed into the entry hall (the old bakery shop) to the Campos Costa Arquitetos office (the bread production area). The Antecâmara project started in February 2021. Rádio and Galeria Antecâmara is a space for meeting and discussion, created to question and broaden the notions and meanings about the city.

Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Tiago Casanova
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Image 17 of 19
atelier
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Brick, Glass, Facade, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Tiago Casanova
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova

Antecâmara was born after the renovation of the old bakery, with large windows to the street, and of the former manufacturing space of the factory, the CCA office, with two large vaulted ovens transformed into a meeting room and model room. The rehabilitation of the space consisted of an intervention to remove, preserve and give evidence to an already existing type of industrial language.

Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Tiago Casanova
Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova

Due to the U-shape, the space naturally divides in two, enabling the diversified use of the atelier, having a more public area, for exhibitions, events, workshops, and a more private office area. To formalize this division, there is a shaped red rail curtain that allows, when necessary, the independence or privacy of the working areas.

Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Tiago Casanova

Project location

Address:Rua de Cabo Verde 17A, Anjos – Lisbon, Portugal

Campos Costa Arquitetos
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Campos Costa Arquitetos Studio / Campos Costa Arquitetos" [Atelier Campos Costa Arquitetos / Campos Costa Arquitetos] 28 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986093/campos-costa-arquitetos-studio-campos-costa-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

