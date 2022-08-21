Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre

Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre

Save
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre

Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior PhotographyCompton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior PhotographyCompton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography, ChairCompton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Beam, Handrail+ 66

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: WilkinsonEyre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  11500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :MCC, Peter Landers, Hufton + Crow, Andrew Fosker
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AGROB BUCHTAL, Trimo, Bluecube, Constructional Timber, FP McCann, Flowcrete, Raphael, SCX Special Projects, Schüco, Serge Ferrari, Severfield
  • Project Directors : Jim Eyre, Sam Wright
  • Project Architect : James Perry
  • Structural Engineer Team : Buro Happold
  • Mep/ Fp Engineers : Buro Happold
  • Contractor / Builders : ISG
  • Planning Consultants : DP9
  • Project Managers : Gardiner & Theobald
  • Catering Consultant : KCCJ
  • Arboriculturalist : Nicholas Jones
  • Floodlight Design : Abacus Lighting
  • Landscape Consultants : Gross.Max
  • Quantity Surveyor Consultant : Arcadis
  • Heritage Consultants : Ettwein Bridges
  • City : London
  • Country : United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography
© MCC

Text description provided by the architects. The new stands form an integral part of the owners of Lord’s, Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC), plans to future-proof the Ground. The stands deliver greatly improved sightlines and an enhanced spectator experience for cricket fans, as well as upgrading capacity, accessibility, and amenities at the country’s premier cricket venue, known as the Home of Cricket.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

The new Compton and Edrich stand to sit on either side of the iconic J.P. Morgan Media Centre at the famous Nursery end of the Ground. They feature a canopy roof, integrated facilities, and an elevated walkway facing the Nursery Ground that connects the two new stands and links into the Mound and Grandstands. At 24m high, they are now the tallest stands at the venue allowing unrivaled views of the field of play and featuring three tiers that elevate the spectator experience.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Image 66 of 66
Typical Section

The stands provide an additional 2,600 seats, increasing the Ground’s overall capacity to 31,180. Half of the 11,600 seats fitted have been re-used from the previous stands to mitigate waste. The stands also have wheelchair-accessible positions, facilities, and lift access at all levels. Additionally, for the first time, they also house two pitch-facing restaurants, two hospitality suites, 12 additional food and drink outlets, and integrated washroom facilities.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Image 57 of 66
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Image 58 of 66
Ground Floor Level Plan

The design concept of the stands is in keeping with both the historic and contemporary architectural context of the venue. The stands form part of an overall composition that includes the iconic Grade II*-listed Pavilion, the J.P. Morgan Media Centre, the Grand, Mound, and Warner stands, with each stand presenting a clear expression of the engineering principles behind it.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Interior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

The steel mainframe of the new stands features large identifiable columns and double-height colonnades, which reference the rhythms of the original brick arches of the adjacent Mound Stand arcade, while the roof canopies complement the subtle curvature and form of the design while creating a distinctive silhouette.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Windows
© Andrew Fosker
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography
© MCC
Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Image 64 of 66

The canopy is made up of a combination of white-painted radiating steel ribs, a visible timber supporting shell on the underside, and white fabric skin. Its design provides a subtle contrast to the futuristic, aluminum J.P. Morgan Media Centre while corresponding to the tent-like forms of the Mound Stand’s fabric roof, alluding to a sporting typology. The original white and grey seating is set in light grey concrete terracing, divided by glazed bands that mark out the premier seating and restaurants and the J.P. Morgan hospitality suites, echoing the Grand Stand and Mound Stand elevation.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Interior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Fosker

Both stands are designed to be open and spacious, with clear open stairs, access walkways, and wayfinding, improving accessibility and crowd circulation. A bridge connects the two main hospitality lounges, linking the stands for the first time while introducing impressive dual-aspect views of the pitch and Nursery Ground. A permeable two-story arcade opens up the stands’ outward-facing elevations. Together the stands improve the east-facing frontage of the Ground and present a new identity from the North and East Gate entrances.

Save this picture!
Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography
© MCC

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WilkinsonEyre
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Compton & Edrich Stands Lord’s Cricket Ground / WilkinsonEyre" 21 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986092/compton-and-edrich-stands-lords-cricket-ground-wilkinsoneyre> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream