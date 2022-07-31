We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  South Africa
  Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeWild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BeamWild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomWild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cape Town, South Africa
  Architects: Daniel Maggs Architects
  Area :  462
  Year :  2018
  Photographs
    Photographs :David Malan
  Lead Architects : Daniel Maggs Architects
Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Malan

Text description provided by the architects. The house is set on the upper city slopes of Table Mountain, at the edge of the Mountain Reserve. It sits in a beautiful established garden site with mature wild plum trees and terraces stepping down towards the street. The house plan is a rectangle arranged across the slope, reusing the retaining walls and footprint of an older structure, so as not to disturb the existing trees and garden. The House opens onto three separate garden terraces, at different levels.

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© David Malan
Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Image 16 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© David Malan

On the ground floor, the house provides flexible working spaces, including a studio, offices, and a flat. On the first floor are the main living spaces and bedrooms. The second floor includes bedrooms and a games room. The front of the house is articulated as an inhabitable brise soleil. This structure frames a double-volume view of Lions Head mountain while regulating the sunlight and encompassing a verandah and a crow's nest.

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© David Malan

The main circulation is positioned in the middle of the house and acts as a giant articulated lantern, which is naturally lit from above in the daytime and artificially lit at night, bringing a soft diffused light into the adjacent spaces. The living spaces are sheltered by a butterfly-shaped roof with giant water collecting channel in the middle, supplying rainwater tanks. The profile of the sloped roof allows for a variety of interesting spaces below, with differing ceiling heights and slopes, both high rooms and low tapering spaces.

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Image 20 of 24
Section A-A
Section A-A
Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Malan

With sliding walls the spaces are flexible and transformable, allowing for a variety of different uses. The materials of the house are largely brick and plaster walls, with some off shutter concrete, steel and timber. The house is largely off-grid and designed to largely modulate the climate in a passive manner. The overall impression is of a 'beached ship' sitting amongst the trees and gradually merging into the garden.

Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Malan

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa
Cite: "Wild Plum Tree House / Daniel Maggs Architects" 31 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

